WATCH: Rory McIlroy Holes Incredible Bunker Shot At The Masters

After a stunning final round charge, Rory McIlroy holed an outrageous bunker shot at the last

McIlroy fist pumps
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

When Rory McIlroy is on form he is arguably the best player in the world. At the 2022 Masters, that was on full display, with a final round 64 (opens in new tab) meaning he jumped from one-over-par to seven-under. What's more, the 32-year-old holed an outrageous bunker shot at the 72nd hole, with his eight-under-par round just one shy of the course record.

Playing with Collin Morikawa (opens in new tab), who also holed out at the very same bunker, McIlroy aimed his bunker shot at the last so far right of the pin you may have been confused as to what was occurring. However, after his ball landed on the slope, all the patrons surrounding the green were raising their voices.

That sound grew larger and larger, with McIlroy's ball edging closer and closer to the hole, so much so that it rolled in for a birdie and an exceptional round of 64, with the four-time Major winners reaction reminding us of the McIlroy of old, as he fist-pumped like crazy!

See more

Beginning his round with a birdie, the Northern Irishman made further birdies at the 3rd, 7th and 8th as he approached the back nine in seriously hot form.

A birdie at the treacherous 10th followed, with an eagle at the 13th putting him seven-under-par with five holes remaining. Four pars then followed at Augusta National (opens in new tab), with his drive at the 18th finding the fairway bunker.

Despite his second shot then finding the greenside bunker, it seemed that it was almost destined for him to hole it and, as he splashed out to the top of the many slopes on the 18th, it seemed that was the case. As his ball trickled to the hole, it dropped in the centre, with McIlroy launching his club and producing an adrenaline-fuelled celebration that we haven't seen for some time!

Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

