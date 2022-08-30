Made In Himmerland Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is among the competitors aiming to succeed Bernd Wiesberger as champion

The DP World Tour moves to Denmark with the Made in Himmerland at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

The previous two tournaments were won by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, but he's since become a regular on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, whose fourth event takes place this week in Boston. That means there'll be a new champion this week as players look to impress Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who's teeing it up in the tournament. 

One former winner who is participating this week is Englishman Matt Wallace. He won a four-man playoff in 2018, edging out compatriots Steven Brown, Jonathan Thomson and Lee Westwood for his third European Tour win of that year, and fourth in total. Wallace hasn't built on those victories since then, but he came desperately close to doing so in last week's Omega European Masters. Wallace lost in a playoff to Thirston Lawrence in Switzerland, and he'll be confident that this week could finally mark a long-awaited change in fortunes. 

That victory for Lawrence saw him enter the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, leaping 44 places to World No.87, and he'll be hopeful of another strong display this week as he aims higher still.  

Three other former winners - 2014 victor Marc Warren, David Horsey, who claimed the title the year after, and Julian Suri, who triumphed in 2017, also compete as they look to emulate Wiesberger with two wins in the tournament. Other notable names in the field include local favourites Thorbjørn Olesen and Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard. Meanwhile, Scot Robert MacIntyre, who who finished runner-up in 2019, also competes. 

There is double the prize money on offer this year, at €3m, with the winner earning €500,000. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field. 

Made In Himmerland Prize Money 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st€500,000
2nd€333,320
3rd€187,800
4th€150,000
5th€127,200
6th€105,000
7th€90,000
8th€75,000
9th€67,200
10th€60,000
11th€55,200
12th€51,600
13th€48,300
14th€45,900
15th€44,100
16th€42,300
17th€40,500
18th€38,700
19th€37,200
20th€36,000
21st€34,800
22nd€33,900
23rd€33,000
24th€32,100
25th€31,200
26th€30,300
27th€29,400
28th€28,500
29th€27,600
30th€26,700
31st€25,800
32nd€24,900
33rd€24,000
34th€23,100
35th€22,500
36th€21,900
37th€21,300
38th€20,700
39th€20,100
40th€19,500
41st€18,900
42nd€18,300
43rd€17,700
44th€17,100
45th€16,500
46th€15,900
47th€15,300
48th€14,700
49th€14,100
50th€13,500
51st€12,900
52nd€12,300
53rd€11,700
54th€11,100
55th€10,500
56th€9,900
57th€9,300
58th€9,000
59th€8,700
60th€8,400
61st€8,100
62nd€7,800
63rd€7,500
64th€7,200
65th€6,900

Made In Himmerland Field 2022

  • Thomas Aiken
  • Jeppe Kristian Andersen
  • Pep Angles
  • Maverick Antcliff
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Adri Arnaus
  • Zheng-Kai Bai
  • Oliver Bekker
  • Nino Bertasio
  • Lucas Bjerregaard
  • Alexander Björk
  • Thomas Bjørn
  • Kristoffer Broberg
  • Steven Brown
  • Julien Brun
  • Jonathan Caldwell
  • Alejandro Cañizares
  • John Catlin
  • Ashley Chesters
  • Aaron Cockerill
  • George Coetzee
  • Jens Dantorp
  • Eduardo De La Riva
  • Luke Donald
  • Jamie Donaldson
  • David Drysdale
  • Victor Dubuisson
  • Paul Dunne
  • Nacho Elvira
  • Ben Evans
  • Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Darren Fichardt
  • Oliver Fisher
  • Ross Fisher
  • Matt Ford
  • Grant Forrest
  • Sebastian Friedrichsen
  • Lorenzo Gagli
  • Stephen Gallacher
  • Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • Daniel Gavins
  • Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
  • Ricardo Gouveia
  • Gavin Green
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Aman Gupta
  • Chase Hanna
  • Joachim B. Hansen
  • Justin Harding
  • Grégory Havret
  • Benjamin Hebert
  • Marcus Helligkilde
  • Scott Hend
  • Angel Hidalgo
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • David Horsey
  • Craig Howie
  • Daan Huizing
  • Oliver Hundebøll
  • Christian Jacobsen
  • Raphaël Jacquelin
  • Lasse Jensen
  • Kristian Krogh Johannessen
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Rikard Karlberg
  • Masahiro Kawamura
  • Jesper Kennegard
  • Søren Kjeldsen
  • Espen Kofstad
  • Frederic Lacroix
  • Joakim Lagergren
  • Romain Langasque
  • Francesco Laporta
  • Pablo Larrazábal
  • David Law
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Niklas Lemke
  • Tom Lewis
  • Zander Lombard
  • Mike Lorenzo-Vera
  • Jamie Lovemark
  • Robert Macintyre
  • Morten Ørum Madsen
  • Richard Mansell
  • Richard Mcevoy
  • Ross Mcgowan
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Edoardo Molinari
  • Niklas Nørgaard Møller
  • James Morrison
  • Zach Murray
  • Lukas Nemecz
  • Wilco Nienaber
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Chris Paisley
  • Renato Paratore
  • Andrea Pavan
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Eddie Pepperell
  • Carlos Pigem
  • Garrick Porteous
  • Haydn Porteous
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Alvaro Quiros
  • Richie Ramsay
  • Robert Rock
  • Robin Roussel
  • Rory Sabbatini
  • Ricardo Santos
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Jack Senior
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Cormac Sharvin
  • Marcel Siem
  • Jack Singh Brar
  • Joel Sjöholm
  • Lee Slattery
  • Harley Smith
  • Elvis Smylie
  • Sebastian Soderberg
  • Matthew Southgate
  • Joël Stalter
  • Richard Sterne
  • Brandon Stone
  • Graeme Storm
  • Tristen Strydom
  • Andy Sullivan
  • Julian Suri
  • Connor Syme
  • Santiago Tarrio
  • Nicolai Tinning
  • Darius Van Driel
  • Daniel Van Tonder
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Matt Wallace
  • Justin Walters
  • Paul Waring
  • Marc Warren
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Andrew Wilson
  • Oliver Wilson
  • Jeff Winther
  • Chris Wood
  • Ashun Wu
  • Fabrizio Zanotti
  • Huilin Zhang

What Is The Tournament Purse For The 2022 Made In Himmerland?

The tournament purse for the 2022 Made in Himmerland is €3m - double the 2021 prize money but an identical sum to the 2019 tournament. The winner will earn €500,000 with the runner-up winning €333,320.

Who Will Be Playing The 2022 Made In Himmerland?

While none of the world's top 50 are in the field for this week's event, there are four former champions taking part - Matt Wallace, Marc Warren, David Horsey and Julian Suri. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also plays. 

