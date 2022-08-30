Made In Himmerland Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour moves to Denmark with the Made in Himmerland at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

The previous two tournaments were won by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, but he's since become a regular on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, whose fourth event takes place this week in Boston. That means there'll be a new champion this week as players look to impress Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who's teeing it up in the tournament.

One former winner who is participating this week is Englishman Matt Wallace. He won a four-man playoff in 2018, edging out compatriots Steven Brown, Jonathan Thomson and Lee Westwood for his third European Tour win of that year, and fourth in total. Wallace hasn't built on those victories since then, but he came desperately close to doing so in last week's Omega European Masters. Wallace lost in a playoff to Thirston Lawrence in Switzerland, and he'll be confident that this week could finally mark a long-awaited change in fortunes.

That victory for Lawrence saw him enter the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, leaping 44 places to World No.87, and he'll be hopeful of another strong display this week as he aims higher still.

Three other former winners - 2014 victor Marc Warren, David Horsey, who claimed the title the year after, and Julian Suri, who triumphed in 2017, also compete as they look to emulate Wiesberger with two wins in the tournament. Other notable names in the field include local favourites Thorbjørn Olesen and Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard. Meanwhile, Scot Robert MacIntyre, who who finished runner-up in 2019, also competes.

There is double the prize money on offer this year, at €3m, with the winner earning €500,000. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Made In Himmerland Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €500,000 2nd €333,320 3rd €187,800 4th €150,000 5th €127,200 6th €105,000 7th €90,000 8th €75,000 9th €67,200 10th €60,000 11th €55,200 12th €51,600 13th €48,300 14th €45,900 15th €44,100 16th €42,300 17th €40,500 18th €38,700 19th €37,200 20th €36,000 21st €34,800 22nd €33,900 23rd €33,000 24th €32,100 25th €31,200 26th €30,300 27th €29,400 28th €28,500 29th €27,600 30th €26,700 31st €25,800 32nd €24,900 33rd €24,000 34th €23,100 35th €22,500 36th €21,900 37th €21,300 38th €20,700 39th €20,100 40th €19,500 41st €18,900 42nd €18,300 43rd €17,700 44th €17,100 45th €16,500 46th €15,900 47th €15,300 48th €14,700 49th €14,100 50th €13,500 51st €12,900 52nd €12,300 53rd €11,700 54th €11,100 55th €10,500 56th €9,900 57th €9,300 58th €9,000 59th €8,700 60th €8,400 61st €8,100 62nd €7,800 63rd €7,500 64th €7,200 65th €6,900

Made In Himmerland Field 2022

Thomas Aiken

Jeppe Kristian Andersen

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Zheng-Kai Bai

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Jonathan Caldwell

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Jens Dantorp

Eduardo De La Riva

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Nacho Elvira

Ben Evans

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Aman Gupta

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Christian Jacobsen

Raphaël Jacquelin

Lasse Jensen

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Jesper Kennegard

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Jamie Lovemark

Robert Macintyre

Morten Ørum Madsen

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Carlos Pigem

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Rory Sabbatini

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

Lee Slattery

Harley Smith

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Nicolai Tinning

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Huilin Zhang

What Is The Tournament Purse For The 2022 Made In Himmerland? The tournament purse for the 2022 Made in Himmerland is €3m - double the 2021 prize money but an identical sum to the 2019 tournament. The winner will earn €500,000 with the runner-up winning €333,320.