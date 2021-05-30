Bernd Wiesberger produced a final round 64 to defend his Made in HimmerLand title.

Bernd Wiesberger Defends Denmark Title

Having won this event in 2019, Wiesberger started his round one shot clear of Sweden’s Alexander Björk.

The Austrian, who was looking for his eighth European Tour title, started well, making birdie at his opening hole to double his advantage.

A bogey at the third was cancelled out by a birdie at the fifth, as the 35-year-old kept his slim lead.

Producing his third birdie of the day at the par-5 eighth, the Austrian sat at 15-under-par, three-shots clear of nine players at 12-under-par!

With Wiesberger leading, Italian, Guido Migliozzi, was breaking out of the pack, with three consecutive birdies at the 14th, 15th and 16th putting him just one shot back of the Austrian, who was just starting his back nine.

A stunning tee shot on the par-3 10th hole followed for Wiesberger though, as he tapped-in for his fourth birdie of the day, and a two shot lead.

However, Migliozzi would carry on his birdie run, making it four in a row at the 17th, cutting the lead back to one.

A closing par for the 24-year-old meant he would set the clubhouse target at 16-under-par, and with Wiesberger still facing the majority of his back nine, victory wasn’t out of the question.

But the Austrian would pull away yet again, holing an eight-foot birdie putt at the 11th to regain his two shot cushion.

Wiesberger then made it a trio of birdies on the back nine, hitting another quality iron shot at the 12th to extend his lead to three.

The 35-year-old continued to show his class, holing yet more birdie putts on the 14th and 15th to move him to 21-under-par for the tournament.

With three consecutive pars to finish his round, Wiesberger secured a dominant five-shot victory and his first win since October 2019.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his round, the Austrian said: “It’s unbelievable. I’ve come to this event because I really enjoy playing here, it’s really good for my confidence, especially after a couple of tougher weeks.”

With the win, Wiesberger moves just two spots away from the European Ryder Cup team: “There’s a lot of golf to be played. This week really clicked for me, but I’ve got to keep playing good golf.

“I would like to put my name in the vicinity of one of those spots, but first things first I need to play in some more tournaments.”