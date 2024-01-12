Who is Guy Kinnings? 15 Things You Didn't Know About New DP World Tour Boss
Get to know the new man at the top of the DP World Tour with 15 facts about Guy Kinnings
When news broke that DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley was leaving his role to return to Canada, thoughts immediately switched to his successor.
No time was wasted in Pelley's deputy Guy Kinnings being named as the man to take over the role in one of the most tumultuous times ever in golf.
But what do we know about the man taking European golf into a brave new world? Well, let's find out.
1. Kinnings was born in Wolverhampton in England in July 1963.
2. His parents moved house so that he could attended Shrewsbury School.
3. He went to Oxford University where he got a law degree.
4. The first job Kinnings had was with London law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as a solicitor.
5. After joining the legal department at IMG in 1989, Kinnings altered course to become an agent for the company's stable of golfers in 1991.
6. Kinnings spent 29 years at IMG eventually becoming global head of golf and co-managing director.
7. Kinnings joined the European Tour in 2018 as deputy CEO to Keith Pelley just before the Ryder Cup in Paris.
8. Part of the job for Kinnings was to oversee all commercial aspects of the Tour and Ryder Cup.
9. Another role Kinnings performed at the DP World Tour was as Ryder Cup executive director - and was credited with a lot of the commercial success of recent runnings.
10. As part of his previous role at IMG, Kinnings was once Colin Montgomerie's manager in the 1990s and early 2000s.
11. Legendary golf agent Mark McCormack, who Kinnings says "basically invented the role of a modern sports agent" and who managed the likes of Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, taught Kinnings the ropes at IMG.
12. Among others, Kinnings also used to manage former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.
13. He was captain of his cricket team at school - during a winless season.
14. His brother Max is a novelist and co-wrote Rik Mayall's spoof autobiography "Bigger than Hitler - Bigger than Christ" - which was in the 2005 Sunday Times bestseller list for six weeks.
15. Tiger Woods calls Kinnings 'Pinky' as he's often either wearing a pink tie or pink shirt.
