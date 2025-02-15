Ludvig Aberg Reveals Details Of Mystery Illness That Forced Pebble Beach Pro-Am Withdrawal

The Swede revealed the extent of the mystery illness that began at the Farmers Insurance Open and led to him withdrawing from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the first round

Ludvig Aberg takes a shot at the Farmers Insurance Open
Ludvig Aberg has revealed details of an illness that led to his withdrawal from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Ludvig Aberg has revealed details of a mystery illness that forced his withdrawal from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The illness had begun a week earlier at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, on that occasion, the Swede was able to battle on before finishing T42, despite the issue taking hold after the second round of the Torrey Pines event.

Aberg is back at the venue this week for the Genesis Invitational, where he went into the weekend T5. After his second round, he explained the illness began as a stomach bug before giving him body aches and a fever.

He said: “Yeah, it was rough for a while. It started – round one was fine, round two was fine and I sort of woke up in the middle of the night, I guess this must have been Friday night because we started Wednesday, going into the third round and I started throwing up and I started all these things and it wasn't very enjoyable.

“And then it sort of was OK for a couple days and then at Pebble it kind of shifted to like feverish and almost like body aches and shivering. First I was really hot, then I got really cold.”

Aberg carded a 77 in the opening round at Spyglass Hill two weeks ago, but he was too unwell to continue, and he revealed the illness had led to him losing weight, adding. “Lost about eight pounds total in two days, so that's not the right way to lose weight.”

Aberg didn’t play in last week’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, and he admitted the break had helped him recover, even though he’s not completely back on track just yet.

He said: “It was nice to get a week off last week and sort of just eat as much as I could to get back to training as normal, working out is normal. I'm still trying to build the weight up a little bit, I'm not quite where I started say Wednesday at Farmers. Probably got a couple pounds left to gain but getting there.”

Ludvig Aberg and his caddie at the Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg returned to action at the Genesis Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberg began the year well with a T5 at The Sentry before the illness temporarily derailed his progress. If his first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational are anything to go by, he’s close to being back to his best. Rounds of 74 and 66 on Friday included five birdies and an eagle to leave him four shots behind overnight leader Davis Thompson.

Familiar names towards the top of the leaderboard include Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, although Aberg said their presence wouldn't alter his approach to trying to get his second PGA Tour win.

He said: "Yeah, I think at this point we all expect them to be there. We know they're both playing very well. And it doesn't really change the way that I try to go about my business, but yeah, obviously when those guys are at their best it's hard to beat, but it's also very encouraging to sort of try to keep up, I guess."

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

