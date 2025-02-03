WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2025
This year's WM Phoenix Open purse has been raised by $400,000 vs 2024's tournament, with the champion taking home over $1.65m
The 'People's Open' is back for 2025 with Arizona's TPC Scottsdale once again hosting the hugely popular WM Phoenix Open to finish on Super Bowl Sunday.
It's the PGA Tour's biggest attended event, known for its rowdy crowds and the huge stadium on the par 3 16th.
This week's tournament features a stacked field of PGA Tour stars as well as a bumped up prize fund from last year. The 2024 WM Phoenix Open prize money stood at $8.8m, with winner Nick Taylor pocketing $1.584m.
This year's prize pool stands at $9.2m, with the champion earning $1.656m - an increase of $72,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.
Take a look at the full WM Phoenix Open prize money payout below...
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,656,000
|2nd
|$1,002,800
|3rd
|$634,800
|4th
|$450,800
|5th
|$377,200
|6th
|$333,500
|7th
|$310,500
|8th
|$287,500
|9th
|$269,100
|10th
|$250,700
|11th
|$232,300
|12th
|$213,900
|13th
|$195,500
|14th
|$177,100
|15th
|$167,900
|16th
|$158,700
|17th
|$149,500
|18th
|$140,300
|19th
|$131,100
|20th
|$121,900
|21st
|$112,700
|22nd
|$103,500
|23rd
|$96,140
|24th
|$88,780
|25th
|$81,420
|26th
|$74,060
|27th
|$71,300
|28th
|$68,540
|29th
|$65,780
|30th
|$63,020
|31st
|$60,260
|32nd
|$57,500
|33rd
|$54,740
|34th
|$52,440
|35th
|$50,140
|36th
|$47,840
|37th
|$45,540
|38th
|$43,700
|39th
|$41,860
|40th
|$40,020
|41st
|$38,180
|42nd
|$36,340
|43rd
|$34,500
|44th
|$32,660
|45th
|$30,820
|46th
|$28,980
|47th
|$27,140
|48th
|$25,668
|49th
|$24,380
|50th
|$23,644
|51st
|$23,092
|52nd
|$22,540
|53rd
|$22,172
|54th
|$21,804
|55th
|$21,620
|56th
|$21,436
|57th
|$21,252
|58th
|$21,068
|59th
|$20,884
|60th
|$20,700
|61st
|$20,516
|62nd
|$20,332
|63rd
|$20,148
|64th
|$19,964
|65th
|$19,780
Who are the star names in the WM Phoenix Open field?
The WM Phoenix Open is not one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events so the field isn't the tour's top tier but it is still very strong.
There's no Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele or Collin Morikawa, while Viktor Hovland withdrew during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
World No.1 and the 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the field in his second start of the year following his hand injury on Christmas Day. Jordan Spieth also makes his second start back from injury, while Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick are some of the other star names. Last year's winner Nick Taylor is in the field to defend his title.
World No.1 amateur Luke Clanton and US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester are also ones to watch this week.
-
-
