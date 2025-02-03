WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The 'People's Open' is back for 2025 with Arizona's TPC Scottsdale once again hosting the hugely popular WM Phoenix Open to finish on Super Bowl Sunday.

It's the PGA Tour's biggest attended event, known for its rowdy crowds and the huge stadium on the par 3 16th.

This week's tournament features a stacked field of PGA Tour stars as well as a bumped up prize fund from last year. The 2024 WM Phoenix Open prize money stood at $8.8m, with winner Nick Taylor pocketing $1.584m.

This year's prize pool stands at $9.2m, with the champion earning $1.656m - an increase of $72,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.

Take a look at the full WM Phoenix Open prize money payout below...

Swipe to scroll horizontally
WM Phoenix Open prize money payout 2025 - full breakdown
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,656,000
2nd$1,002,800
3rd$634,800
4th$450,800
5th$377,200
6th$333,500
7th$310,500
8th$287,500
9th$269,100
10th$250,700
11th$232,300
12th$213,900
13th$195,500
14th$177,100
15th$167,900
16th$158,700
17th$149,500
18th$140,300
19th$131,100
20th$121,900
21st$112,700
22nd$103,500
23rd$96,140
24th$88,780
25th$81,420
26th$74,060
27th$71,300
28th$68,540
29th$65,780
30th$63,020
31st$60,260
32nd$57,500
33rd$54,740
34th$52,440
35th$50,140
36th$47,840
37th$45,540
38th$43,700
39th$41,860
40th$40,020
41st$38,180
42nd$36,340
43rd$34,500
44th$32,660
45th$30,820
46th$28,980
47th$27,140
48th$25,668
49th$24,380
50th$23,644
51st$23,092
52nd$22,540
53rd$22,172
54th$21,804
55th$21,620
56th$21,436
57th$21,252
58th$21,068
59th$20,884
60th$20,700
61st$20,516
62nd$20,332
63rd$20,148
64th$19,964
65th$19,780

Who are the star names in the WM Phoenix Open field?

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler shake hands

Spieth and Scheffler continue their returns this week in Phoenix

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The WM Phoenix Open is not one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events so the field isn't the tour's top tier but it is still very strong.

There's no Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele or Collin Morikawa, while Viktor Hovland withdrew during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

World No.1 and the 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the field in his second start of the year following his hand injury on Christmas Day. Jordan Spieth also makes his second start back from injury, while Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick are some of the other star names. Last year's winner Nick Taylor is in the field to defend his title.

World No.1 amateur Luke Clanton and US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester are also ones to watch this week.

