The 'People's Open' is back for 2025 with Arizona's TPC Scottsdale once again hosting the hugely popular WM Phoenix Open to finish on Super Bowl Sunday.

It's the PGA Tour's biggest attended event, known for its rowdy crowds and the huge stadium on the par 3 16th.

This week's tournament features a stacked field of PGA Tour stars as well as a bumped up prize fund from last year. The 2024 WM Phoenix Open prize money stood at $8.8m, with winner Nick Taylor pocketing $1.584m.

This year's prize pool stands at $9.2m, with the champion earning $1.656m - an increase of $72,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.

Take a look at the full WM Phoenix Open prize money payout below...

Swipe to scroll horizontally WM Phoenix Open prize money payout 2025 - full breakdown Position Prize Money 1st $1,656,000 2nd $1,002,800 3rd $634,800 4th $450,800 5th $377,200 6th $333,500 7th $310,500 8th $287,500 9th $269,100 10th $250,700 11th $232,300 12th $213,900 13th $195,500 14th $177,100 15th $167,900 16th $158,700 17th $149,500 18th $140,300 19th $131,100 20th $121,900 21st $112,700 22nd $103,500 23rd $96,140 24th $88,780 25th $81,420 26th $74,060 27th $71,300 28th $68,540 29th $65,780 30th $63,020 31st $60,260 32nd $57,500 33rd $54,740 34th $52,440 35th $50,140 36th $47,840 37th $45,540 38th $43,700 39th $41,860 40th $40,020 41st $38,180 42nd $36,340 43rd $34,500 44th $32,660 45th $30,820 46th $28,980 47th $27,140 48th $25,668 49th $24,380 50th $23,644 51st $23,092 52nd $22,540 53rd $22,172 54th $21,804 55th $21,620 56th $21,436 57th $21,252 58th $21,068 59th $20,884 60th $20,700 61st $20,516 62nd $20,332 63rd $20,148 64th $19,964 65th $19,780

Who are the star names in the WM Phoenix Open field?

Spieth and Scheffler continue their returns this week in Phoenix (Image credit: Getty Images)

The WM Phoenix Open is not one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events so the field isn't the tour's top tier but it is still very strong.

There's no Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele or Collin Morikawa, while Viktor Hovland withdrew during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

World No.1 and the 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the field in his second start of the year following his hand injury on Christmas Day. Jordan Spieth also makes his second start back from injury, while Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick are some of the other star names. Last year's winner Nick Taylor is in the field to defend his title.

World No.1 amateur Luke Clanton and US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester are also ones to watch this week.