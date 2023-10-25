5 Star Pairings To Watch At The PGA/LPGA Tour Mixed Event

Some of the best players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are teaming up for the Grant Thornton Invitational

Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson are teaming up at the Grant Thornton Invitational
The 16 teams for the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club, a new event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, have been confirmed.

The tournament, which has equal prize money of $4m, will see 16 LPGA Tour and 16 PGA Tour players compete in mixed teams of two. From that field of 32 are 11 Major winners, and there are some star pairings to keep an eye on when the action begins on 7 December. Here are five of the best.

Rickie Fowler And Lexi Thompson

Fowler has enjoyed a huge resurgence on the PGA Tour in 2023, including victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and that form persuaded Team USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson to hand him a wildcard for the match at Marco Simone.

Things didn’t work out as well for Fowler in Italy as he would liked as the US lost and Fowler failed to secure any points, but there’s little doubt he is now generally back to his best after a barren few years.

He teams up with the 11-time LPGA Tour winner at a point where she too appears to be returning to form after a frustrating year so far. The 28-year-old has finished in the top 10 of her last two LPGA Tour events, while she also performed creditably on her PGA Tour debut in the Shriners Children’s Classic earlier in the month.

Tony Finau And Nelly Korda

Finau’s last outing finished with a T17 at the Tour Championship following a year he can look back on with some satisfaction so far, including holding off the challenge of Jon Rahm to claim his sixth PGA Tour win in the Mexico Open.

The American’s Grant Thornton Invitational teammate has spent a spell as World No.1 so far this year, even if her form hasn’t always been up to its usual stellar standards. Korda, who is currently ranked sixth in the world, won July’s Aramco Team Series London event, and she will hoping to produce more of that form in Florida.

Justin Rose And Charley Hull

Rose showed all his experience to help guide Luke Donald’s Team Europe to Ryder Cup victory, and in another team setting, he is likely to shine alongside one of the LPGA Tour’s best performers this year.

Indeed, Hull, who also experienced team success with the Europeans in the Solheim Cup, can count herself unlucky to have missed out on a maiden Major title after runner-up finishes in both the US Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open.

Between her and Rose, who also won February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, they are expected to forge a formidable partnership.

Jason Day And Lydia Ko

Australian Day has shown glimpses of the form that once took him to the top of the world rankings, including a T2 at The Open at Royal Liverpool and victory in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

It’s not been quite as productive a year for New Zealander Ko, who has struggled for form throughout much of 2023. However, she topped the world rankings as recently as April and showed signs of returning to her best with third at last week’s BMW Ladies Championship.

Ludvig Aberg And Madelene Sagstrom

If Justin Rose’s vast experience benefitted the Europeans at the Ryder Cup, for Ludvig Aberg, it was raw talent that helped him secure a valuable two points for the team. The Swede also has a DP World Tour title to his name with victory at the Omega European Masters, and he will surely work well alongside his experienced compatriot.

Sagstrom enjoyed success as part of the European Solheim Cup team at Finca Cortesin, winning 1.5 points along the way. Can the pair combine to make it a Swedish success at the tournament?

Confirmed Teams For The Grant Thornton Invitational

  • Ludvig Aberg/Madelene Sagstrom
  • Cameron Champ/Allisen Corpuz
  • Corey Conners/Brooke Henderson
  • Joel Dahmen/Lilia Vu
  • Jason Day/Lydia Ko
  • Harris English/Celine Boutier
  • Tony Finay/Nelly Korda
  • Rickie Fowler/Lexi Thompson
  • Lucas Glover/Leona Maguire
  • Russell Henley/Mel Reid
  • Tom Hoge/Cheyenne Knight
  • Billy Horschel/Andrea Lee
  • Denny McCarthy/Megan Khang
  • Justin Rose/Charley Hull
  • Nick Taylor/Ruoning Yin
  • Sahith Theegala/Rose Zhang
