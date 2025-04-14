JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

After a two-week break, the LPGA Tour returns with one of the biggest events of the season, the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club, a change of venue while its regular home, Wilshire Country Club, undergoes a restoration.

As well as being a prestigious event in its own right, the tournament also offers players the chance to gain some momentum ahead of next week’s first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.

Last year, the JM Eagle LA Championship set a new record for the highest purse in a regular season event, $3.75m, and there’s an identical sum on offer this week.

In 2024, Hannah Green took full advantage of that incentive, winning for the second successive year to claim prize money of $562,500 and that’s the reward for this year’s winner as well.

As usual, Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points are also available, while the winner will claim 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

Below is the prize money payout for the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $562,500 2nd $353,720 3rd $256,599 4th $198,499 5th $159,770 6th $130,720 7th $109,418 8th $95,863 9th $86,180 10th $78,432 11th $72,621 12th $67,779 13th $63,519 14th $59,647 15th $56,160 16th $53,062 17th $50,352 18th $48,028 19th $46,092 20th $44,541 21st $42,994 22nd $41,443 23rd $39,895 24th $38,344 25th $36,990 26th $35,635 27th $34,276 28th $32,922 29th $31,567 30th $30,405 31st $29,242 32nd $28,080 33rd $26,918 34th $25,755 35th $24,789 36th $23,819 37th $22,853 38th $21,884 39th $20,914 40th $20,140 41st $19,367 42nd $18,593 43rd $17,816 44th $17,042 45th $16,461 46th $15,880 47th $15,298 48th $14,717 49th $14,136 50th $13,555 51st $13,170 52nd $12,781 53rd $12,393 54th $12,008 55th $11,619 56th $11,230 57th $10,846 58th $10,457 59th $10,072 60th $9,683 61st $9,491 62nd $9,295 63rd $9,102 64th $8,910 65th $8,713

Who Are The Star Names In The JM Eagle LA Championship?

Lexi Thompson makes her third appearance of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After claiming the title for the second successive time last year, Hannah Green looks for a third win in the event. She is yet to win so far this season, but considering her record in the tournament, she will surely be confident of producing another impressive performance this week.

Nevertheless, she is up against many other world-class players, including World No.1 Nelly Korda, who will be looking for a strong performance ahead of the defence of her Chevron Championship title.

Other big names in the field include Major winners Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier, the in form Jeeno Thitikul, T-Mobile Match Play winner Madelene Sagstrom and Lexi Thompson, who is making a rare appearance following her decision to retire from a full-time LPGA Tour schedule at the end of last season.

