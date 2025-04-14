JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour heads to California for the JM Eagle LA Championship, where the largest prize money payout of the season so far is on the table

Hannah Green with the JM Eagle LA Championship trophy
Hannah Green defends her title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After a two-week break, the LPGA Tour returns with one of the biggest events of the season, the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club, a change of venue while its regular home, Wilshire Country Club, undergoes a restoration.

As well as being a prestigious event in its own right, the tournament also offers players the chance to gain some momentum ahead of next week’s first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.

Last year, the JM Eagle LA Championship set a new record for the highest purse in a regular season event, $3.75m, and there’s an identical sum on offer this week.

In 2024, Hannah Green took full advantage of that incentive, winning for the second successive year to claim prize money of $562,500 and that’s the reward for this year’s winner as well.

As usual, Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points are also available, while the winner will claim 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

Below is the prize money payout for the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$562,500

2nd

$353,720

3rd

$256,599

4th

$198,499

5th

$159,770

6th

$130,720

7th

$109,418

8th

$95,863

9th

$86,180

10th

$78,432

11th

$72,621

12th

$67,779

13th

$63,519

14th

$59,647

15th

$56,160

16th

$53,062

17th

$50,352

18th

$48,028

19th

$46,092

20th

$44,541

21st

$42,994

22nd

$41,443

23rd

$39,895

24th

$38,344

25th

$36,990

26th

$35,635

27th

$34,276

28th

$32,922

29th

$31,567

30th

$30,405

31st

$29,242

32nd

$28,080

33rd

$26,918

34th

$25,755

35th

$24,789

36th

$23,819

37th

$22,853

38th

$21,884

39th

$20,914

40th

$20,140

41st

$19,367

42nd

$18,593

43rd

$17,816

44th

$17,042

45th

$16,461

46th

$15,880

47th

$15,298

48th

$14,717

49th

$14,136

50th

$13,555

51st

$13,170

52nd

$12,781

53rd

$12,393

54th

$12,008

55th

$11,619

56th

$11,230

57th

$10,846

58th

$10,457

59th

$10,072

60th

$9,683

61st

$9,491

62nd

$9,295

63rd

$9,102

64th

$8,910

65th

$8,713

Who Are The Star Names In The JM Eagle LA Championship?

Lexi Thompson takes a shot at the Founders Cup

Lexi Thompson makes her third appearance of the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After claiming the title for the second successive time last year, Hannah Green looks for a third win in the event. She is yet to win so far this season, but considering her record in the tournament, she will surely be confident of producing another impressive performance this week.

Nevertheless, she is up against many other world-class players, including World No.1 Nelly Korda, who will be looking for a strong performance ahead of the defence of her Chevron Championship title.

Other big names in the field include Major winners Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier, the in form Jeeno Thitikul, T-Mobile Match Play winner Madelene Sagstrom and Lexi Thompson, who is making a rare appearance following her decision to retire from a full-time LPGA Tour schedule at the end of last season.

Who Won The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship?

In 2024, Hannah Green won the tournament for the second successive year when she beat Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin in a playoff. She returns this year hoping to make it three in a row ahead of the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.

What Is The Payout For The JM Eagle LA Championship?

Players are competing for an identical figure to the 2024 tournament, $3.75m – the largest purse of the season so far. The winner will bank of $562,500, with the runner-up in line for a payout of $353,720.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

