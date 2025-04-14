JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to California for the JM Eagle LA Championship, where the largest prize money payout of the season so far is on the table
After a two-week break, the LPGA Tour returns with one of the biggest events of the season, the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club, a change of venue while its regular home, Wilshire Country Club, undergoes a restoration.
As well as being a prestigious event in its own right, the tournament also offers players the chance to gain some momentum ahead of next week’s first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.
Last year, the JM Eagle LA Championship set a new record for the highest purse in a regular season event, $3.75m, and there’s an identical sum on offer this week.
In 2024, Hannah Green took full advantage of that incentive, winning for the second successive year to claim prize money of $562,500 and that’s the reward for this year’s winner as well.
As usual, Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points are also available, while the winner will claim 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
Below is the prize money payout for the JM Eagle LA Championship.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$562,500
2nd
$353,720
3rd
$256,599
4th
$198,499
5th
$159,770
6th
$130,720
7th
$109,418
8th
$95,863
9th
$86,180
10th
$78,432
11th
$72,621
12th
$67,779
13th
$63,519
14th
$59,647
15th
$56,160
16th
$53,062
17th
$50,352
18th
$48,028
19th
$46,092
20th
$44,541
21st
$42,994
22nd
$41,443
23rd
$39,895
24th
$38,344
25th
$36,990
26th
$35,635
27th
$34,276
28th
$32,922
29th
$31,567
30th
$30,405
31st
$29,242
32nd
$28,080
33rd
$26,918
34th
$25,755
35th
$24,789
36th
$23,819
37th
$22,853
38th
$21,884
39th
$20,914
40th
$20,140
41st
$19,367
42nd
$18,593
43rd
$17,816
44th
$17,042
45th
$16,461
46th
$15,880
47th
$15,298
48th
$14,717
49th
$14,136
50th
$13,555
51st
$13,170
52nd
$12,781
53rd
$12,393
54th
$12,008
55th
$11,619
56th
$11,230
57th
$10,846
58th
$10,457
59th
$10,072
60th
$9,683
61st
$9,491
62nd
$9,295
63rd
$9,102
64th
$8,910
65th
$8,713
Who Are The Star Names In The JM Eagle LA Championship?
After claiming the title for the second successive time last year, Hannah Green looks for a third win in the event. She is yet to win so far this season, but considering her record in the tournament, she will surely be confident of producing another impressive performance this week.
Nevertheless, she is up against many other world-class players, including World No.1 Nelly Korda, who will be looking for a strong performance ahead of the defence of her Chevron Championship title.
Other big names in the field include Major winners Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier, the in form Jeeno Thitikul, T-Mobile Match Play winner Madelene Sagstrom and Lexi Thompson, who is making a rare appearance following her decision to retire from a full-time LPGA Tour schedule at the end of last season.
Who Won The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship?
In 2024, Hannah Green won the tournament for the second successive year when she beat Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin in a playoff. She returns this year hoping to make it three in a row ahead of the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.
What Is The Payout For The JM Eagle LA Championship?
Players are competing for an identical figure to the 2024 tournament, $3.75m – the largest purse of the season so far. The winner will bank of $562,500, with the runner-up in line for a payout of $353,720.
