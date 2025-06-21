KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The third women’s Major of the year sees a record purse for the tournament as players battle it out at Field Ranch East
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is providing a stern test for players, with many big names missing the cut and two-time Major winner Stacy Lewis even suggesting the Fields Ranch East setup is hindering the appeal of the women’s game because of the knock-on effect of slow play.
Therefore, it’s safe to say that the players will feel they have earned whatever prize money they secure by the end of the tournament. The good news is that the players will be well compensated, with a record purse on offer at the tournament.
In 2024, winner Amy Yang took home $1.56m of the $10.4m prize money, but this year, it increases by $1.6m, taking it to $12m, an identical sum to the US Women’s Open purse. Meanwhile, it’s $4m more than the opening women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, where Mao Saigo won $1.2m.
The $12m purse on offer at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the latest significant leap of prize money, and almost three times the purse at the event just four years ago, when champion Nelly Korda won $675,000 from a payout of $4.5m.
In contrast, this year’s winner will claim $1.8m. While that is a huge and potentially life-saving sum, it is still $600,000 less than the $2.4m Maja Stark earned for her victory at the US Women’s Open.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
