‘We’re Sitting On A Gold Mine’ – LPGA Tour Commissioner Seeks Cash Boost
Mollie Marcoux Samaan thinks there is an excellent opportunity to grow the women's game with new investment
The LPGA Tour is close to naming a strategic planning partner in a bid to find new investment to boost its profile.
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan believes investment into the women's game could be considerably higher, particularly in light of the huge coverage afforded to the Ryder Cup compared to the Solheim Cup a week earlier.
In an interview with the Financial Times, she said: "When you start to look at the commercialistion of the two [competitions], they become apples and oranges. There’s been tremendous investment in the Ryder Cup and the results have followed because it’s a great product.”
Ryder Cup fans were certainly not short of coverage of Team Europe’s victory at Marco Simone. The report also states there was over 100 hours of coverage on US network TV, but in contrast, only a quarter of that was given to the match at Finca Cortesin.
However, Marcoux Samaan thinks the product offered by the women’s match is good enough to capture the imagination of all parties with even relatively small additional funding.
She continued: “I’m 100% convinced that if we got even a small percentage of the investment made in the Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup could be a huge home run for players, for fans, for broadcasters and sponsors. I think we’re sitting on a gold mine.”
The person appointed to the new role will be responsible for increasing investment, including from outside parties, and Marcoux Samaan explained it is a vital component of growing the women’s game.
She said: “It’s impossible to maximize value in any business without investment. We have this amazing product and we need to figure out how to commercialise it, monetise it and have investment come into it. If you think about where the future could be, the returns are there.”
Marcoux Samaan is not alone in striving to close the gap between the women’s and men’s games. Before the final women’s Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers explained that, as well as targeting bigger crowds for the tournament, he wanted more media coverage too.
He said: “I would love to get to a point where I show opening tee shot to final shot in the afternoon. That's what I would like to show, and that's the goal long term.
“We will have seven hours a day here. That's the biggest we've ever had, through Sunday, and obviously Sunday right through to the final putt when we have the Champion. But the next big gap to close after that would be the media coverage to be opening tee shot to final putt on Sunday.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
