WATCH: Shane Lowry Makes Hole-In-One On TPC Sawgrass 17th

Shane Lowry made the tenth hole-in-one on TPC Sawgrass' 17th and the first of this year's tournament during round three of the Players Championship.

The Irishman struck a perfect wedge, landing it just past the pin and spinning it back for a stunning ace to the delight of the crowds and his playing partner Ian Poulter.

Watch Lowry's hole-in-one below:

SHANE LOWRY!! pic.twitter.com/df6g9bPuavMarch 13, 2022 See more

The 2019 Open champion launched his golf ball into the crowd to give one fan a very special piece of golfing memorabilia. Lowry then signed the golf ball for the fan on the 18th hole.

Lowry's only other tournament hole-in-one came at the 16th at Augusta during the 2016 Masters.

His hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass took him to four-under-par for the tournament, having been one-over with two holes to play in his second round. He finished birdie-birdie and was then three-under after eight holes in round three, having started on the 10th tee.