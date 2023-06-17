US Open Golf Live Updates, Leaderboard 2023: Rickie Fowler And Rory McIlroy In Contention

Rickie Fowler holds the lead going into day 3 of the 2023 US Open, but will he be able to keep up his incredible play so far? The chasing pack is full of the biggest names in the game, will someone make a charge? All will be revealed within our live updates below.
US OPEN HEADLINES
- Fowler ties Martin Kaymer's US Open scoring record with 130 after 36 holes
- Fowler also made the most ever birdies in a US Open after 36 with 18
- McIlroy at -8, two back heading into the weekend, after a 68
- Schauffele also -8 after birdie-birdie finish to follow up 62 with level par 70
- Dustin Johnson -6 despite quadruple bogey on 2nd hole in round 2
- World No.1 Scottie Scheffler -5
- Big names to miss the cut include Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Justin Thomas
US OPEN LEADERBOARD 2023
- -10 Rickie Fowler
- -9 Wyndham Clark
- -8 Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- -7 Harris English
- -6 Dustin Johnson, Min Woo Lee
- -5 Scottie Scheffler, Sam Bennett
- -4 Cameron Smith
MR LONG
Here's a picture of the big-hitting South African, Aldrich Potgieter. I've chosen one of him signalling a wide to emphasise how important it is to be long and straight, people.
STAT ATTACK
Let's start with some stats from yesterday, shall we...
Starting with everyone's favourite: average driving distances (tournament average so far)
1 Aldrich Potgieter (a) 339.9
2 Bryson DeChambeau 334.1
3 Gordon Sargent (a) 330.9
4 Tyrrell Hatton 327.3
5 Cameron Young 326.8
6 Wyndham Clark 325.8
7 Gary Woodland 322.6
8 Rory McIlroy 322.3
9 Min Woo Lee 321.9
10 Jon Rahm 321.3
Hello and welcome to Moving Day
Michael Weston here for the the next few hours - looking back at the best of yesterday's action, before Moving Day gets underway. Plus, we'll look ahead to what we can expect over the weekend. Can Rickie Fowler hold on and finally get that elusive first Major title? Will Rory McIlroy make it number five after being stuck on four since the 2014 PGA Championship.
Lots to look forward to.
ANYONE HAD ANY SLEEP?
No me neither - but I am very pumped for the day 3 action at Los Angeles Country Club... who will make a jump on moving day?