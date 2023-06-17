US Open Golf Live Updates, Leaderboard 2023: Rickie Fowler And Rory McIlroy In Contention

Refresh

Here's a picture of the big-hitting South African, Aldrich Potgieter. I've chosen one of him signalling a wide to emphasise how important it is to be long and straight, people.

Hello and welcome to Moving Day

Michael Weston here for the the next few hours - looking back at the best of yesterday's action, before Moving Day gets underway. Plus, we'll look ahead to what we can expect over the weekend. Can Rickie Fowler hold on and finally get that elusive first Major title? Will Rory McIlroy make it number five after being stuck on four since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Lots to look forward to.