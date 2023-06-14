US Open 2023 Live Stream

The season's third men's major championship, the US Open, is heading to The Los Angeles Country Club's North Course this week. It is the first time Los Angeles has hosted the U.S. Open in 75 years.

The field is of course as good as it gets and there are lots of interesting storylines. Matt Fitzpatrick is defending champion, trying to defend hi title from Brookline. Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are both Major winners this year and are two hot favorites to get another. The same can be said of Scottie Scheffler who is as good as anyone on the planet tee to green at the moment.

The course itself could be the star of the show though. Designed by George C Thomas the course was restored by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and Geoff Shackelford back in 2010. The US Open course will be a par 70 and measure 7,421 yards.

The course will likely play much wider than most U.S. Open venues and the collection of par-3s are unique – set to play from as little as 80 yards to over 300 yards.

Given the course and the field we could be in for an outstanding tournament. As such below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event to make sure you miss none of the action.

US Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2023 US Open

All times EST

Thursday. June 15: 9.40am-1pm (Peacock), 1pm-8pm (USA), 8pm-11pm (NBC)

Friday, June 16: 9.40am-1pm (Peacock), 1pm-8pm (USA), 8pm-11pm (NBC)

Saturday, June 17: 1pm-11pm (NBC)

Sunday, June 18: 12pm-1pm (Peacock), 1pm-11pm (NBC)

NBC and USA Network will televise a lot of the golf during the week whilst NBC's streaming service Peacock will also televise a lot of the action too.

UK TV Schedule - 2023 US Open

Thursday. June 15: 3pm-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, June 16: 3pm-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, June 17: 6pm-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, June 18: 5.30pm-3am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 US Open

Thursday. June 15: 11.40pm-1pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, June 16: 11.40pm-1pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, June 18: 12am-1pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, June 19: 12am-12pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Los Angeles here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

US Open Tee Times

All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT.

ROUND ONE 1ST HOLE

6.45am - (a) Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

- (a) Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon 6.56 am - Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, (a) Michael Brennan

- Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, (a) Michael Brennan 7.07am - Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

- Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal 7.18am - Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

- Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan 7.29am - Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

- Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon 7.40am - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

- Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 7.51am - Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston

- Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston 8.02am - Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

- Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners 8.13am/ - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

- Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler 8.24am - Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

- Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin 8.35am - (a) Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

- (a) Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox 8.46am - Mac Meissner, (a) Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul

- Mac Meissner, (a) Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul 8.57am - (a) Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

- (a) Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda 12.15pm - Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

- Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman 12.26pm - Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, (a) Maxwell Moldovan

- Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, (a) Maxwell Moldovan 12.37pm - Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

- Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk 12.48pm - Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

- Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey 12.59pm - Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

- Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann 1.10pm - Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

- Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat 1.21pm - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

- Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley 1.32pm - Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

- Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.43pm - Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

- Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman 1.54pm - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

- Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy 2.05pm - Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

- Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery 2.16pm - Olin Browne Jr, David Puig, (a) Karl Vilips

- Olin Browne Jr, David Puig, (a) Karl Vilips 2.27pm - Corey Pereira, (a) Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, JJ Grey

ROUND ONE 10TH HOLE

6.45am - Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

- Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda 6.56am - Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, (a) Wenyi Ding

- Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, (a) Wenyi Ding 7.07am - Scott Stallings, (a) Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

- Scott Stallings, (a) Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert 7.18am - Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

- Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour 7:.29am - Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, (a) Gordon Sargent

- Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, (a) Gordon Sargent 7.40am - Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

- Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton 7.51am - Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

- Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka 8.02am - Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

- Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 8.13am - Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar,Si Woo Kim

- Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar,Si Woo Kim 8.24am - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

- Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm 8.35am - Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink (a) Michael Thorbjornsen

- Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink (a) Michael Thorbjornsen 8.46am - David Horsey, (a) Brendan Valdes, Paul Barjon

- David Horsey, (a) Brendan Valdes, Paul Barjon 8.57am - Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, (a) Bastien Amat

- Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, (a) Bastien Amat 12.15pm - Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

- Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II 12.26pm - (a) Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens.

- (a) Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens. 12.37pm - Taylor Pendrith, (a) Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque

- Taylor Pendrith, (a) Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque 12.48pm - Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

- Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer 12.59pm - Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

- Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley 1.10pm - Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira

- Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira 1.21pm - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

- Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young 1.32pm - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

- Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell 1.43pm - Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

- Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay 1.54pm - Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

- Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh 2.05pm - Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, (a) Ben Carr

- Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, (a) Ben Carr 2.16pm - Patrick Cover, (a) David Nyfjäll, Frankie Capan III

- Patrick Cover, (a) David Nyfjäll, Frankie Capan III 2.27pm - Austen Truslow, (a) Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake

FAQs

How can I watch the US Open live stream? There are a number of ways you can watch a live stream of the US Open. For those in the US, the coverage is split between NBC and its Peacock platform, as well as the USA Network, whilst the UK coverage will be on Sky Sports. It should also be noted that VPN's are a great way to watch the tournament from anywhere in the world and we have all the details on how to get one in this piece.

