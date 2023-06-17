11 US Open Records That Have Been Beaten Or Matched This Week

The notoriously difficult US Open hasn't quite been that so far this week at Los Angeles with a number of records beaten or matched by the world's best players.

LACC is a demanding test of golf, but softer-than-usual conditions for the US Open along with benign conditions have meant that low scoring has been a storyline so far in what already is a record breaking championship.

Here we look at some of the US Open records to have been beaten or matched this week...

62

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler's 10 birdies and two bogeys on Thursday set the single round scoring record in a US Open, with the five-time PGA Tour winner becoming the first man in history to card a 62 in America's national open.

A mere 20 minutes later, Xander Schauffele had matched him - meaning that Fowler and Schauffele joined Branden Grace as the only golfers to shoot 62 in a men's Major championship.

130

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A record matched this week was Martin Kaymer's 36-hole scoring record that he set in 2014 at Pinehurst. He posted back-to-back 65s for a 130 total after two days nine years ago, and that was matched by Rickie Fowler on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club.

Rickie's historic 62 was followed up with a 68 to post 10-under-par and the fabled 130 after two rounds.

71.38

71.38 marks the lowest first-round scoring average in U.S. Open history (previous: 72.29 in 1993 at Baltusrol).June 16, 2023 See more

The record breaking opening round at LA Country Club saw a 71.38 scoring average throughout the 156-man field, which comfortably broke the previous first round record of 72.29 set in 1993 at Baltusrol.

18/36 birdies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one Rickie Fowler now has on his own. The American made an incredible 18 birdies (50% of his holes!) after two days to record the most ever birdies through two rounds in a US Open.

29

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim matched the championship's lowest ever nine hole score on his first nine in the third round at LACC.

The two-time PGA Tour winner made six birdies and three pars to go out in six-under and 29. It's the fifth 29 in over nine holes in a US Open and the first since Louis Oosthuizen in 2015 at Chambers Bay.

No 80s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first day's play at Los Angeles Country Club saw 156 players take on the North Course and not a single one register a score in the 80s. That's the first time that has ever happened.

65

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday's opening day saw the most ever rounds of 65 or better in a US Open. There were six in total, beating the previous record of four from the second round of the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black.

Another 65-related statistic revolves around Dustin Johnson, whose 65 on Thursday was the tenth of his career in Majors to tie Tiger Woods.

Hole-in-one by the defending champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick made the third hole-in-one of the 2023 US Open on day two, with all three of them coming at the short 15th.

It was the Englishman's first ever ace on the PGA Tour and the first time a defending champion has ever made a hole-in-one during their title defence.

Back-to-back rounds in the 60s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy's second round 67, to go along with his opening 65, meant that he had recorded back-to-back rounds in the 60s to start a US Open for the fourth time - having also done it in 2011, 2019 and 2022.

Nobody in history has done that four times. Until now.

Fastest to -10

Fastest to reach 10-under-par, U.S. Open history:2023 Rickie Fowler, 20 holes2011 Rory McIlroy, 26 holesJune 16, 2023 See more

Rickie Fowler reached 10-under-par in a US Open quicker than anyone in history.

He started round two birdie-birdie to get to -10, which was six holes faster than Rory McIlroy did in 2011.

Rickie reached 11-under on the very next hole to take that record away from McIlroy, too.

Shortest ever hole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not scoring related but a record nonetheless. In Saturday's third round, the superb par 3 15th was playing at just 81 yards - making it the shortest hole in US Open history.

The previous record was 92 yards on the 7th at Pebble Beach in the final round of the 2010 US Open.