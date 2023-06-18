Gordon Sargent Wins Low Amateur Medal Despite Bizarre Bounce-Out At US Open

Gordon Sargent prevailed in the hotly contested battle for the low amateur medal at this year's US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

The 20-year-old was one of four amateurs to make the two-over cut at the third men's Major of the year, joining Aldrich Potgieter, Maxwell Moldovan and Ben Carr.

He led the race by two at the halfway mark after rounds of 69 and 71, but a 75 on Saturday reduced his advantage to one, before an impressive one-under 69 on Sunday saw him finish nine clear of Carr. And his four-over 284 total would have been one better if not for a bizarre incident on the final hole that cost him a closing bogey.

To that point, Sargent had mixed six birdies with two bogeys and appeared to tap-in confidently for a par on the 18th, only for his ball to inexplicably bounce out the hole and back towards him.

The shock was written all over his face and the USGA will hope something similar doesn't happen at the business end of the tournament. For Sargent, however, it will be of little concern. In finishing as the highest-placed amateur, he adds his name to an impressive roll of honour and will be part of the closing ceremony late on Sunday evening in LA.

See the incident for yourself below:

Gordon Sargent getting ROBBED on this putt!😳😳🤯🤯#USOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/LnYEg7m4LcJune 18, 2023 See more

Sargent spoke of what it meant to be the leading amateur after 36 holes, saying: "It means a lot. I think there were 19 ams here I think, something like that, so, yeah, it gives me confidence I'm playing good and just go play some good golf on the weekend."

Past winners of the low amateur medal at the US Open include Fred Couples, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Sargent's only other Major appearance came at the 2023 Masters, where he missed the cut after rounds of 77 and 76 on his first appearance at Augusta National.