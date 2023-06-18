WATCH: Gordon Sargent Putt Jumps Out Of Hole At US Open

Golf fans were left bemused on Sunday at the US Open after a short tap-in putt from Gordon Sargent jumped out of the hole on the 18th at Los Angeles Country Club.

The young American, who won the low amateur honors at this year's championship, went to tap in for par at the finishing hole and, to his credit, the putt went in dead center. However, his ball popped up and back out of the hole in what was a rare, confusing moment.

As the ball jumped out, it meant that the unlucky break cost him a shot, with a number of figures in the game questioning what had just happened on social media.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald called it "unacceptable". "This is unacceptable! Does the @USGA go fix this mid round? This should never happen," Donald tweeted.

This is unacceptable! Does the @USGA go fix this mid round? This should never happen 🥴 https://t.co/XibvOJAqxxJune 18, 2023 See more

"This happened to Gordon Sargent on 18. Imagine if it happened later today on a putt to win the U.S. Open," CBS Sports' Kyle Porter wrote on Twitter, which was briefly taken over by the bizarre moment.

This happened to Gordon Sargent on 18. Imagine if it happened later today on a putt to win the U.S. Open.pic.twitter.com/NefFUXedIKJune 18, 2023 See more

Former Masters winner and now-analyst Trevor Immelman questioned if the cup was "not deep enough on 18?"

Former Ryder Cup player and six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan asked: "WTF just happened to Sargent????? How could that happen?!" He also questioned "if that costs someone in the final group???"

Cup not deep enough on 18?June 18, 2023 See more

WTF just happened to Sargent????? How could that happen?!June 18, 2023 See more

The liner had been slightly damaged due to the pin being pulled incorrectly according to reports. The Golf Channel's Todd Lewis confirmed that it had been repaired:

According to the USGA a previous group’s caddie had some issue pulling out the flag. While doing so lifted the cup liner which bounced Sargent’s ball out of the hole. Officials put the liner back in the proper position after this incident. https://t.co/5SL29u0XTCJune 18, 2023 See more

USGA spokesperson says the group before Sargent pulled out the flag in a way that slightly damaged the cup, which has now been fixed https://t.co/Xerz8yYPQ3June 18, 2023 See more

I got confirmation that the USGA is going to go out and check the 18th-hole cup after the Gordon Sargent situation earlier.June 18, 2023 See more

Luckily for Sargent, it didn't make an ounce of difference as amateurs don't earn prize money in professional events and he had already comfortably sealed the low amateur honors.

The 20-year-old who attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville closed with a one-under-par 69 for a four-over total at the 123rd US Open. He is T45th at the time of writing and finished nine clear of his nearest amateur challenger.

Sargent ranks 1st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship. He made his second Major appearance of the year this week after missing the cut at Augusta in his Masters debut in April.

This is NOT good.Can they repair this mid-round? https://t.co/ov1mvvPKuCJune 18, 2023 See more

One way to make the scoring higher 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/eGbXOPjbPUJune 18, 2023 See more

The US Open staff doesn’t know how to put in a cup?!?! This happens if the cup is not far enough down so that it hits the top edge of the metal cup. If the cup is far enough down it hits the soil. Unacceptable 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/3qNZTp05RlJune 18, 2023 See more

My brain just farted 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZXxCgRZy3FJune 18, 2023 See more