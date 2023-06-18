WATCH: Gordon Sargent Putt Jumps Out Of Hole At US Open

Sargent's tap-in putt on the 18th hole bizarrely jumped out of the cup after he rolled it in dead center

Screenshots of Gordon Sargent's bizarre putt on the 18th at the US Open
By Elliott Heath
published

Golf fans were left bemused on Sunday at the US Open after a short tap-in putt from Gordon Sargent jumped out of the hole on the 18th at Los Angeles Country Club.

The young American, who won the low amateur honors at this year's championship, went to tap in for par at the finishing hole and, to his credit, the putt went in dead center. However, his ball popped up and back out of the hole in what was a rare, confusing moment.

As the ball jumped out, it meant that the unlucky break cost him a shot, with a number of figures in the game questioning what had just happened on social media.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald called it "unacceptable". "This is unacceptable! Does the @USGA go fix this mid round? This should never happen," Donald tweeted.

"This happened to Gordon Sargent on 18. Imagine if it happened later today on a putt to win the U.S. Open," CBS Sports' Kyle Porter wrote on Twitter, which was briefly taken over by the bizarre moment.

Former Masters winner and now-analyst Trevor Immelman questioned if the cup was "not deep enough on 18?"

Former Ryder Cup player and six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan asked: "WTF just happened to Sargent????? How could that happen?!" He also questioned "if that costs someone in the final group???"

The liner had been slightly damaged due to the pin being pulled incorrectly according to reports. The Golf Channel's Todd Lewis confirmed that it had been repaired:

Luckily for Sargent, it didn't make an ounce of difference as amateurs don't earn prize money in professional events and he had already comfortably sealed the low amateur honors.

The 20-year-old who attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville closed with a one-under-par 69 for a four-over total at the 123rd US Open. He is T45th at the time of writing and finished nine clear of his nearest amateur challenger.

Sargent ranks 1st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship. He made his second Major appearance of the year this week after missing the cut at Augusta in his Masters debut in April.

