What Putter Is Rickie Fowler Using At The US Open?
Fowler changed his putter at the start of 2023 and, in this piece, we take a look at the exact model he is now using
At the US Open, Rickie Fowler remains in contention with the American producing some incredible golf that includes a record 18 birdies in a 36-hole stretch. One of the reasons is down to his putting, with Fowler's putter being a big talking point throughout at Los Angeles Country Club.
Following his historic round of 62 on Thursday, Fowler revealed that he had changed the length of it by an 1/8th of an inch, with the 34-year-old also changing his grip pressure. Certainly, the changes seemed to have worked and, going into the weekend, he remains on course to potentially pick up a maiden Major title.
So, what putter is Fowler using at the US Open? Well, he is currently using an Odyssey Versa Jailbird mallet putter, which we believe was added to his bag at the start of 2023.
"I’ve been, over the last few years, not putting how I’m used to, or how I want to by any means," said Fowler at the start of 2023. "Some of it, confidence wise, not having the same feel I’ve always had. The right hand, not making confident strokes. And, I wasn’t necessarily searching. I’ve been grinding and working on my normal stuff.
"I was very shocked, because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that. … It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it."
Looking at imagery from the US Open, that Versa Jailbird has plenty of lead tape for weight, with a lengthy grip also added. Previously, Fowler has used a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Prototype, which was reportedly made for Tiger Woods initially. He also put a Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype in the bag for a while but, for 2023, he has been using the Odyssey.
