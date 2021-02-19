How well do you know Golf Channel reporter Kira K Dixon? Get to know her better with these facts...

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Kira K Dixon

1. Kira was born in San Francisco, California in 1991

2. Her parents are Russian immigrants, who moved to the US in 1990

3. Born Kira Kazantsev, she is trilingual and speaks English, Russian and Spanish

4. She has been a golfer her entire life

5. She won the Miss New York beauty pageant in 2014 after winning the Miss California Preteen and Miss California Jnr titles growing up

6. In 2015 she was named as Miss America

7. Kira graduated from Hofstra University in New York, where she had a triple major in political science, global studies and geography.

8. In 2013, it was reported that she was terminated from her position as the head of recruitment at the Theta Mu chapter sorority (Part of the Alpha Phi group with over 250,000 members) at Hofstra University for alleged abusive hazing. She appeared on Good Morning America on the controversy, saying that she was terminated for not attending a hearing for her case

9. She also graduated with a masters degree from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

10. In 2014 and 2015 she presented a number of high-profile music award shows including the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas alongside Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz

11. In 2017, she attended the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she completed the Stanford Ignite Entrepreneurship program

12. She has a podcast called ‘What We Do’

13. She describes herself as “a tireless advocate on women’s issues, keynote speaker, host, podcaster, television personality, and golf enthusiast”

14. Kira has been a long-time partner with nonprofit organisation Safe Horizon, the largest provider of Domestic Violence services in the US. She received their Voice of Empowerment award and serves on their Leaders on the Horizon board

15. Kira joined the USGA as a presenter as one of her first jobs in golf

16. She married her husband Andrew Dixon in 2019

17. She joined the Golf Channel as a reporter in February 2021 after hosting the Golf Advisor Living show for GolfPass

18. At the time of writing, she has over 58,000 followers on Instagram @kirakdixon

19. She is involved with Jack and Barbara Nicklaus’ Play Yellow campaign, which supports children’s hospitals

20. She has played in numerous Pro-Ams including the Charity Challenge at the 2021 Pebble Beach Pro-Am before the main tournament