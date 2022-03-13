WATCH: Matthew Wolff Throws Club Into Lake At TPC Sawgrass
The American's frustration got the better of him on day four of the Players Championship
TPC Sawgrass has been a brutally difficult test this week with unpredictable weather and Matt Wolff's frustrations showed on the 18th hole on day four where we saw him chuck his club into the lake.
The 18th hole at the Players Championship has seen 50 golf balls find the water already this week and Wolff added a golf club to that total after flaring his approach out well right of the green.
Watch Wolff's club toss below:
Field totals in the water on 18 this week:50 balls1 club pic.twitter.com/GReKuct8Q3March 13, 2022
Wolff doubled the 18th hole after finding water off the tee, meaning he lost both a ball and a club in the lake guarding the dogleg-left finisher. He carded an 81 (+9) to comfortably miss the cut.
WATCH: Shane Lowry Makes Hole-In-One On 17th Hole At TPC Sawgrass
The American ranks 39th in the world and is somewhat lagging behind the shining stars of Morikawa and Hovland whom he turned pro at a very similar time to. His maiden PGA Tour title came at the 2019 3M Open whilst another highlight came at the 2020 US Open where he was runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau.
