It's been a long week at TPC Sawgrass for this year's Players Championship but the end is now in sight with just one round to play before we find out who this year's champion will be.

Anirban Lahiri takes a slender one-stroke lead into the final round at nine-under-par ahead of Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey, Doug Ghim and Sam Burns at eight-under.

There's Cam Smith and Tom Hoge at seven-under, and then Knox, Lowry, Kisner, Oosthuizen, Streelman, Zalatoris and Varner III at six-under.

Lahiri, the World No.322 goes off in the final group at 1.01pm local time (5.01pm GMT) with Doug Ghim and Sebastian Munoz. Casey, Burns and Smith play in the penultimate group at 12.50pm local (4.50pm GMT).

Due to the chaos of the week, play will be in threeballs from both tees, with times starting at 11am local time (3pm GMT) running up to 1.01pm.

Players Championship Tee Times - Final Round

