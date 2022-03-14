WATCH: Viktor Hovland Makes Hole-In-One At TPC Sawgrass

Viktor Hovland became the latest player to make a hole-in-one at this year’s Players Championship, acing the par-3 8th hole to move into contention at TPC Sawgrass. The World No.3 moved to 4-under-par with his 219-yard hole-in-one at the 17th hole of his third round.

Watch Below:

Hovland’s ace followed that of Shane Lowry yesterday at the 17th, making this the fifth round at The Players Championship to feature multiple holes-in-one - 2022 R3, 2021 R2, 2006 R2, 2000 R4 and 1986 R1.

It was the second hole-in-one of Hovland's PGA Tour career following one at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hovland finished his third round at four-under-par after shooting a 68.