WATCH: Tour Pro Shanks It On TPC Sawgrass 17th

Patton Kizzire proved even top PGA Tour pros can shank them like the rest of us with a disastrous tee shot at the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass which ended up deep in the water. The two-time PGA Tour winner fell foul to one of the most famous holes in golf, the ‘island hole’, during his third round at the weather-affected Players Championship.

Kizzire ended up posting a double-bogey five after being forced to take a drop, chipping his third to within 27 feet to the pin and two putting. In his first two rounds, Kizzire had managed to find the island green without a problem, making a birdie at the 17th in his first round and par in round two.

The 36-year-old didn’t let the shank on 17 spoil his round though, making par on 18 then starting the front 9 birdie, eagle, par before the buzzer to end play sounded, leaving him at 5-under-par having played 12 holes of his third round, tied 11th overall at the end of day 4.

On Saturday, Kevin Kisner said a 10 handicapper ‘would be lucky to finish’ when asked how they would fare on the last two holes at TPC Sawgrass, the two toughest on the course. “17, you could be there all day,” added the four time winner on the PGA Tour. “I didn’t think if you hit it in the water the drop zone was much of a piece of cake either because you got so much spin and the greens are just so receptive.”

Kizzire started The Players Championship with a four-under-par 68 but was back to square one at halfway, shooting a four-over-par 76 in his second round. As play resumed on Monday he was five-under-par for his third round, despite that disastrous double-bogey at the 17th.