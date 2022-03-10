WATCH: Adam Scott Makes 8 On TPC Sawgrass 18th Hole...Again

Despite the weather delays on the opening day of The Players Championship, there was still time for former champion Adam Scott to make a quadruple bogey 8 at the 18th hole. The Aussie, playing the back 9 first, managed to find the water off the tee twice before finally drilling one down the fairway at the third attempt.

The 41-year-old former World No.1 has been tinkering with his set-up of late, changing his driver and woods. He started his round on Thursday well, making birdie on the 11th, his 2nd, and seven pars to reach the 18th - his 9th - at 1-under-par. That’s when it all went wrong.

First playing partner Sergio Garcia - who made a double-bogey 6 - drove into the water, then Scott followed him…twice. Scott managed to find the fairway with his third drive, then chip to the green and two putt to limit the damage a little, but before he had a chance to put things right, the dangerous weather sirens sounded and play was suspended for three hours.

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time Scott has had his troubles with the 18th at TPC Sawgrass. In 2016, he again found the water down the left, ending up making a quadruple-bogey 8 too. He must have walked off the final green then thinking things could only get better. Unfortunately he was proved wrong six years later.

Scott finished tied 12th on seven-under-par six years ago despite that first round quadruple bogey as compatriot Jason Day took the title. He is a former winner of The Players Championship himself, having beaten Padraig Harrington by one shot way back in 2004 as a 23-year-old.