Round Three Tee Times Announced After Players Championship Delays

After a frustrating, stop-start few days at The Players Championship, we finally have our round three tee times. With the cut made at around 1:30pm local time on Sunday, round three will see players go out in groups of three starting on the 1st and 10th tees. The first tee times will be at 2:50pm ET (6:50pm GMT). The PGA Tour also announced that the third and fourth rounds will feature no placing on the fairways and players will have to play the ball as it lies.

The third round of the flagship event on the PGA Tour will see Sam Burns, Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III go out in the final group from the first tee at 5:16pm local time. Burns and Hoge hold the clubhouse lead at -7, with 36-holes still to play. This is the sixth time Burns has held a 36 hole lead and the third time in Hoge's career. The weather for the rest of Sunday is forecast to be fair, with temperatures warming up throughout the day and those all important rain clouds staying at bay.

Third Round Tee Times 1st Tee (all times local)

(Image credit: PGA Tour)

Third Round Tee Times 10th Tee (all times local)

(Image credit: PGA Tour)

Despite a disjointed second round, there was plenty of drama at the end, as those players on +2 suddenly found their way back into the event as the cut line jumped up and down. That's allowed the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to still fight it out from nine shots back. Those two will tee off together at 4:54pm ET from the 10th tee.

It's a tightly congested leaderboard, with anyone currently under par likely feeling like they're well in this tournament. There are seven players at 5-under par and a further four at 4-under par. Some key names look out for in the packed leaderboard are Tommy Fleetwood (-5), Paul Casey (-5), Cam Smith (-4) and Jon Rahm (-3). You can follow our live coverage of day four at The Players Championship.

The Tour will hope to complete a good amount of round three on Sunday with a bumper Monday finish in store. The weather for Monday looks solid enough to play some golf, but it'll be drizzly, dull and cold as the world's best on the men's Tour fight it out for the biggest purse in PGA Tour history.