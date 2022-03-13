Round Three Tee Times Announced After Players Championship Delays
After massive weather delays, round three tee times at the Players have finally been announced...
Round Three Tee Times Announced After Players Championship Delays
After a frustrating, stop-start few days at The Players Championship, we finally have our round three tee times. With the cut made at around 1:30pm local time on Sunday, round three will see players go out in groups of three starting on the 1st and 10th tees. The first tee times will be at 2:50pm ET (6:50pm GMT). The PGA Tour also announced that the third and fourth rounds will feature no placing on the fairways and players will have to play the ball as it lies.
The third round of the flagship event on the PGA Tour will see Sam Burns, Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III go out in the final group from the first tee at 5:16pm local time. Burns and Hoge hold the clubhouse lead at -7, with 36-holes still to play. This is the sixth time Burns has held a 36 hole lead and the third time in Hoge's career. The weather for the rest of Sunday is forecast to be fair, with temperatures warming up throughout the day and those all important rain clouds staying at bay.
Third Round Tee Times 1st Tee (all times local)
Third Round Tee Times 10th Tee (all times local)
Despite a disjointed second round, there was plenty of drama at the end, as those players on +2 suddenly found their way back into the event as the cut line jumped up and down. That's allowed the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to still fight it out from nine shots back. Those two will tee off together at 4:54pm ET from the 10th tee.
It's a tightly congested leaderboard, with anyone currently under par likely feeling like they're well in this tournament. There are seven players at 5-under par and a further four at 4-under par. Some key names look out for in the packed leaderboard are Tommy Fleetwood (-5), Paul Casey (-5), Cam Smith (-4) and Jon Rahm (-3). You can follow our live coverage of day four at The Players Championship.
The Tour will hope to complete a good amount of round three on Sunday with a bumper Monday finish in store. The weather for Monday looks solid enough to play some golf, but it'll be drizzly, dull and cold as the world's best on the men's Tour fight it out for the biggest purse in PGA Tour history.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
