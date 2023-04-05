Masters Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates: Par-3 Tournament Scheduled

The Masters 2023 will begin on Thursday 6th April, with the first pairings off at 8am EDT / 1pm BST. Before that there is much to enjoy with the annual curtain raiser of the Masters Par-3 Tournament happening on Wednesday evening.
No one has won the par-3 tournament and the main Masters tournament in the same year, and this usually means that some of the top names either don't play, or make sure they don't win!
There is much anticipation this year, even more than usual, as it is the first time the best players in the world have met to play against each other since the summer of 2022.
And with players from the PGA, LIV Golf, DP World Tour and other tours across the globe the play should be outstanding.
Keep up to date with everything happening at Augusta with our live updates below.
MASTERS PAR-3 TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES AND LEADERBOARD
- Tournament starts at 12noon EDT/5pm BST
NOT ALL GLITZ AND GLAMOUR
WILL THE WEATHER PLAY BALL?
The weather... hmm... the weather... well it is fair to say that there will be some rain this year. We are hoping that any interruptions are short lived though. As you can see from the official forecast above, there is the chance of the odd shower and perhaps thunderstorm.
LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE
For much of the build up to The Masters 2023 it has felt more like a boxing match than that of the first golf Major of the year. Well we are nearly ready for the talking to stop and the action to begin. The par-3 tournament should be the perfect starter to what should be a wonderful main course!