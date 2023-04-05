Masters Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates: Par-3 Tournament Scheduled

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters 2023 will begin on Thursday 6th April, with the first pairings off at 8am EDT / 1pm BST. Before that there is much to enjoy with the annual curtain raiser of the Masters Par-3 Tournament happening on Wednesday evening.

No one has won the par-3 tournament and the main Masters tournament in the same year, and this usually means that some of the top names either don't play, or make sure they don't win!

There is much anticipation this year, even more than usual, as it is the first time the best players in the world have met to play against each other since the summer of 2022.

And with players from the PGA, LIV Golf, DP World Tour and other tours across the globe the play should be outstanding.

Keep up to date with everything happening at Augusta with our live updates below.

MASTERS PAR-3 TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES AND LEADERBOARD

Tournament starts at 12noon EDT/5pm BST