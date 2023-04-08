The Masters Leaderboard, Can Tiger Make The Cut, Live Updates 2023: Play Due To Resume After Weather Delay And Falling Trees

Refresh

LESS THAN AN HOUR TO GO UNTIL PLAY RESUMES! Play is set to re-commence at 7:00 (EDT) /13:00 (BST) and we're hearing good reports that the weather is holding off nicely this morning in Georgia. Here's an update from the official Masters Twitter account. It's Saturday at the Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/XbzGM2wgWWApril 8, 2023 See more

TIGER WATCH: WHAT WILL THE RAIN MEAN FOR THE 15-TIME MAJOR WINNER? Tiger Woods is currently two-over par through 11 holes after going evens on the second day at The Masters. He finished up his back nine with a bogey and a birdie on the seventh and eighth holes, getting three more holes in before the inclement weather stopped play. With the projected cut sitting at around +2, Tiger has a bit of work to do today to make it into this weekend's action. If he misses the cut, it will mean he will fall one short of Fred Couples and Gary Player, who have made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters. As we've seen throughout the week, Woods has struggled with an injury to his knee that has left him wincing and limping at times on the golf course in pain. But could the rain help him this morning? Perhaps. The rain may slow down scoring at some of the players still out on the golf course ahead of him, which may allow Woods to pick up a few shots here and there in final seven holes. He showed his brilliance with his wedge game yesterday, coming close to holing out on several holes, including the par 5 eighth, where he picked up his only birdie of the second round. Let's hope he can climb away from the cut mark today and get up the ladder for the weekend! Perfect speed. Perfect read. A birdie on No. 15 for Tiger Woods. #themasters pic.twitter.com/91ftFa7e2rApril 6, 2023 See more

AS IT STANDS AT THE TOP Meanwhile here's how things look at the top of the standings... Selected others - Projected cut +2 (Image credit: The Masters)

WHO'S MISSING THE CUT So with plenty of players still to finish off their second rounds, it is hard to tell who might be making an early exit from Augusta. We know the cut is projected to be around +3 today, which means we could be without several big names heading into the weekend. Players teetering on the edge include the likes of Seamus Power (+2 thru 12), Thomas Pieters (+3 thru 13) and of course Tiger Woods (+2 thru 11). Yet there are some big names who could be out already, with some having finished their rounds already. Scott Stallings, Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel and Thomas Pieters all sit on the cusp of the projected cut at 3-over par. After a tough start to day two, Francesco Molinari finished up +4 for the day, and he's joined by big hitter Bryson DeChambeau who surprisingly really struggled on Friday carding four bogeys and one double bogey. Par 3 champion Tom Hoge joins them on +4, while all of Bernhard Langer, Rory McIliroy, Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner and Sergio Garcia make up the numbers finishing five-over par. A big surprise addition to that list of names is Kurt Kitayama who has been in excellent form this season, having won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this season. But he'll slump to +5 for his opening two rounds. Cameron Champ comes in at +6, while Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak and Bubba Watson all carded seven-over after 36 holes. It's safe to say, there was plenty of drama on day two. (Image credit: Getty Images)

KOEPKA CARDS FLAWLESS ROUND TO TAKE SOLO LEAD Elsewhere Brooks Koepka carded a flawless round that featured no bogeys, one eagle and three birdies to blaze ahead of the field and take the solo lead. The American, who last week claimed his second trophy on the LIV Golf circuit, seemed in full control at the top of the leaderboard, calmly smashing his way around the course. It comes after he was embroiled in a controversial rules incident that saw his caddie reportedly tell Gary Woodland's caddie what club he had used on the course. After his round he humorously denied helping Woodland, saying: “The last thing I’m going to do is give it [advice] to Gary Woodland, the [2019] U.S. Open champ,” Koepka said. “And the funny part about it is, I think if he would have known we were hitting 5, he would have hit 6 because I don’t think Gary is that short and he’s 10 [yards] in front of me,” he added. The Masters rules committee had cleared him of any wrongdoing, and Koepka went out on day two to conquer the field, shooting an excellent 67. Koepka, has now won the US Open (2018, 2019) and the PGA Championship (2017, 2018) and is keeping his eyes firmly on winning The Masters, in a bid to mount an assault on winning the Open Championship and claiming a career grand slam. "The whole goal is to win the grand slam, right?’ the American said. "I feel like all the greats have won here and they have all won British Opens as well. "It's one more box for me to tick to truly feel like I've done what I should have accomplished in this game." Brooks Koepka denies giving advice to playing partner Gary Woodland during the first round of The Masters. pic.twitter.com/id8UecXispApril 8, 2023 See more

HEARTACHE FOR MCILROY AS HE IS SET TO MISS THE CUT Of course, the other big headline from yesterday was the immense disappointment for Rory McIlroy who looks set to miss the cut later today after finishing up his second round at five-over par, carding a 77 on his second day at The Masters. For the World No 2, it seems the pressure of ending his nine-year major drought and winning his first ever green jacket to claim the coveted career grand slam proved too much pressure on day two. After going in at level par for his first round, McIlroy shot four bogeys in his front nine on Friday, and despite hitting two birdies on the 13th and 15th, couldn't rescue his round. (Image credit: Getty Images) A missed chip on the second cost him his first bogey of the round, he then went back-to-back with another bogey on the third after missing a birdie opportunity. Three putting on the sixth cost him again and he would find the trees on seventh, which would complete what was a difficult start for the Northern Irishman. His disappointment was visible on the golf course after the tough round and the four-time major winner refused to speak to the media after his round. Rory McIlroy looks set to miss the cut at Augusta 😮pic.twitter.com/4f1ktNQk2SApril 8, 2023 See more

...BUT THAT COULD PLAY INTO THE HANDS OF SOME PLAYERS While no one wants to see rain at Augusta National, especially after the chaos of yesterday's rain delays, Justin Rose spoke yesterday of how the inclement weather could help him catch up to those at the top of the leaderboard. The Englishman sits seven shots back from Brookes Koepka, the solo leader, on five-under par, tied with Jason Day, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and Sam Young. Rose has been carding some impressive scores this weekend, and while his form coming into Ryder Cup year will certainly have turned Luke Donald's head, he's hoping that the rain can help slow down the top order, and help him push on to catch up later today. ‘I think I’m more satisfied given the fact that there’s some bad weather coming,’ he said after play was suspended yesterday ‘If the golf course is going to play like it has for the first couple of days, and the leaders are going to continue making birdies, it’s tough to kind of keep up with the pace. ‘You need to make six or seven more than they’re making. With bad weather, sometimes two or three birdies can go a long way, and there’s going to be big numbers out there over the weekend.’ Solid first two days @TheMasters Time for a big push over the weekend! #TheMasters #Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/L99UG7Uno0April 8, 2023 See more

TODAY'S FORECAST Unfortunately I'm the bearer of bad news as things aren't looking the best again at Augusta National, heavy rain and windy conditions are forecast for today's play. Hopefully we'll be able to see some action, but the wet conditions are likely to play a huge part in scoring today and we will likely see players find it hard to score birdies out on the golf course. (Image credit: BBC Weather)

RAIN STOPS PLAY So, the overriding story from Friday at the masters was that stormy weather stopped play not once but twice at Augusta National. In crazy scenes, trees were falling seen falling down around the golf course, being ripped up by the harsh winds at the golf course. Luckily Augusta National took to Twitter this morning to confirm that no patrons were injured by the falling trees, despite some videos online showing the trees landing very close to where some spectators were sitting. (Image credit: The Masters) The inclement weather caused play to be suspended first in the thick of Friday's action, with players leaving the course for a mere 30 minutes before being called back to play. It wasn't long again before play was again suspended due to lightning being reported in the area. Augusta National have confirmed play will commence on Saturday at 8:00AM (EDT) / 13:00 (BST) If you've not seen the falling trees yet, check out the clips below... Quite amazing footage emerging on day two of the Masters, with the golf suspended for the day and now totally overshadowed by trees falling at Augusta. Mercifully reports say nobody has been hurt.#themasters pic.twitter.com/a23pjWdZJCApril 7, 2023 See more The scary moment a group of trees almost fell on spectators at The Masters. ⛳ Stream #TheMasters FREE on 9Now: https://t.co/dSxgELlney#9WWOS #Golf pic.twitter.com/Pz1xsH8fiFApril 7, 2023 See more

HELLO AND WELCOME! Hello and welcome to day three of our live coverage of The Masters! I’m Eddie Carruthers and I’ll be taking you through the early coverage of the day and there’s plenty for us to get through ahead of the first tee times today. The big question on everyone's lips today is whether Tiger Woods can make the cut, after finishing two-over par yesterday, with the projected cut currently set at +3. Storms and rain wreaked havoc at Augusta National yesterday, causing play to be suspended TWICE at The Masters, so there are still plenty of golfers yet to finish their day two rounds, Woods included, as is World No 3 Jon Rahm, who heads up the chasing pack on solo leader Brooks Koepka who blazed to 12-under yesterday afternoon. So let's recap on some of the big stories from yesterday and look ahead to what Saturday will look like, following yesterday's suspension of play... (Image credit: Getty Images)