AIG Women's Open Live Updates, Leaderboard: All The Latest From Walton Heath

The AIG Women's Open takes place over the next four days at the superb Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey. Ashleigh Buhai won the event in 2022 at Muirfield, a surprise at the time, and her odds say that it would be another surprise were she to win this year (60/1).
Favorites this year include Minjee Lee, Celine Boutier, Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang. While home hopes rest on Georgia Hall and Charley Hull.
Nasa Hataoka goes birdie-birdie
Red scores have been few and far between so far this morning, but Nasa Hataoka has now birdied the 2nd and 3rd holes. She now sits alone at the top of the leaderboard at 2 under.
Breaking the link
The Open Championship is only ever played over links courses, In its 151 editions it has also only been played at 14 clubs. But the Women’s Open is not limited to links courses, and over the past 46 editions of the event, it has gone to 19 different clubs have hosted it. This year Walton Heath has become the 20th.
Walton Heath is, and the clue is in the name, a heathland golf course, and the first heathland host of the Women’s Open since Sunningdale hosted it three times between 2001 and 2008. Heathland golf courses are one of the great glories of British golf, noted for their beauty and abundance of heather and the counties of Berkshire and Surrey are rich in some of the world’s best heathland courses. Heathlands occur on barren infertile land, which is why they became used for golf courses as farmers had no use for the land, much as how golf had grown up on linksland as that also could not be cultivated.
The past three Women’s Opens have been played at Muirfield, Carnoustie and Royal Troon, all links courses, and this has left some overseas journalists as well as the competitors a tad disorientated coming to this event as to what to expect. Rose Zhang said: “I knew that Walton Heath wasn't really a links-style golf course. When I was out here, it definitely was different from the previous British Opens that I've played, Muirfield and Carnoustie. The heather is beautiful but it's terrible to be in. Not somewhere you want to be this week. I guess this is my first time seeing heather. It's definitely a new little obstacle for me looking at the golf course and I will say that I believe the course is beautiful.”
Lydia Ko admitted that “Before I came here people said, ‘Oh, this is a heathland-style golf course,’ and I said, ‘I have no idea what that means.’ She admitted she was at first “a little sceptical because we only play over on this side of the world like a couple times and I wasn't really sure what it was going to be like. But you know, the golf course is super nice. It's in really good condition, and it actually feels more linksy than you think, and the heather definitely comes into play.”
Nelly Korda, who joshed that she had nearly broken her wrist playing out of the heather, said after her practice rounds: “You have to hit shots you normally wouldn’t on other golf courses. Typically with golf courses in the US, you have to hit it high into the greens, and here you actually can chase it up. I mean, here you have to hit low bullets so the wind doesn't affect it.”
Celine Borge withdraws
Maddie Szeryk had just missed out on qualifying when she lost out to 17-year old Belgian amateur Savannah De Bock Savannah De Bock at the end of the Final Qualifying sudden death play-off which went to seven holes. Well, it turns out it didn’t ultimately matter who won that, as Celine Borge has withdrawn from the Open and so is replaced in the field by first reserve... who is Szeryk.
... and Hull starts with a par
Is that going to annoy her? Would she have preferred a bogey? It was a simple tap-in par for Hull. Playing partner Nelly Korda also makes par; but it is a bogey on the 1st for the third of the group, Lydia Ko who wnet thrigh the green with her second shot and could only scramble to 15ft.
Hull of an attitude
Charley Hull needs to play the first hole well or badly, according to her. “If I don't start with a birdie or a bogey and I just make a lot of pars, I get quite frustrated and bored. If I start with a bogey, it's like, right, I've got to fight back now and it's really interesting. And if I start with birdie, it's like, let's see how many holes I can birdie.”
She lives only half an hour from the course and has played round here earlier in the year. “I've actually played it a few times but not off these tees. Like, I've played it with my friends and we've both been off the backs, so it's actually playing quite short out there, and I think it will be very scoreable.”
She is just about to tee off in a group with two two-time two-time Major champions in Lydia Ko and World No. 1, Nelly Korda.
Will it play long? Will it score low?
The short answer, of course, is that only time will tell. But of the 30 golfers out on the course only Yan Liu is under par. But several of the overseas golfers have remarked in pre-tournament press conferences how the course is playing long, However two Englishwomen in the field disagreed.
“I think there's definitely a score out there,” reckoned Georgia Hall. “I've heard that some players have said it's long, and I disagree. I don't think it's long; I think that it plays how a Major should play. They should be tougher than other events.
“It'll be interesting to see what they do with the pins because you can tuck them in quite good spots out there. The greens are running great, so I think if you hit the fairway, you've got a good chance, but we’ll see how the scoring is on Thursday and Friday and if they need to make it hard on the weekend, I am sure they will.”
Charley Hull also believed that “it's actually playing quite short out there, and I think it will be very scoreable.”
THE SUN IS SHINING AS WE GET UNDERWAY
Morning all, another Major is with us, and the weather in England is even bright and sunny today for the first round of the AIG Women's Open.