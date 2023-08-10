AIG Women's Open Live Updates, Leaderboard: All The Latest From Walton Heath

Refresh

Red scores have been few and far between so far this morning, but Nasa Hataoka has now birdied the 2nd and 3rd holes. She now sits alone at the top of the leaderboard at 2 under.

Breaking the link

The Open Championship is only ever played over links courses, In its 151 editions it has also only been played at 14 clubs. But the Women’s Open is not limited to links courses, and over the past 46 editions of the event, it has gone to 19 different clubs have hosted it. This year Walton Heath has become the 20th.

Walton Heath is, and the clue is in the name, a heathland golf course, and the first heathland host of the Women’s Open since Sunningdale hosted it three times between 2001 and 2008. Heathland golf courses are one of the great glories of British golf, noted for their beauty and abundance of heather and the counties of Berkshire and Surrey are rich in some of the world’s best heathland courses. Heathlands occur on barren infertile land, which is why they became used for golf courses as farmers had no use for the land, much as how golf had grown up on linksland as that also could not be cultivated.

The past three Women’s Opens have been played at Muirfield, Carnoustie and Royal Troon, all links courses, and this has left some overseas journalists as well as the competitors a tad disorientated coming to this event as to what to expect. Rose Zhang said: “I knew that Walton Heath wasn't really a links-style golf course. When I was out here, it definitely was different from the previous British Opens that I've played, Muirfield and Carnoustie. The heather is beautiful but it's terrible to be in. Not somewhere you want to be this week. I guess this is my first time seeing heather. It's definitely a new little obstacle for me looking at the golf course and I will say that I believe the course is beautiful.”

Lydia Ko admitted that “Before I came here people said, ‘Oh, this is a heathland-style golf course,’ and I said, ‘I have no idea what that means.’ She admitted she was at first “a little sceptical because we only play over on this side of the world like a couple times and I wasn't really sure what it was going to be like. But you know, the golf course is super nice. It's in really good condition, and it actually feels more linksy than you think, and the heather definitely comes into play.”

Nelly Korda, who joshed that she had nearly broken her wrist playing out of the heather, said after her practice rounds: “You have to hit shots you normally wouldn’t on other golf courses. Typically with golf courses in the US, you have to hit it high into the greens, and here you actually can chase it up. I mean, here you have to hit low bullets so the wind doesn't affect it.”