'It Would Be Absolutely Unbelievable' - Charley Hull Targeting Maiden Major

Charley Hull's hopes of a maiden Major took a huge step forward on Saturday, with the Englishwoman carding a four-under-par round of 68 to sit in a share of the lead with Lilia Vu going into the final day.

Hull, who's best finish at the AIG Women's Open was back in 2014, when she finished in a tie for 12th, looked imperious over the final few holes, with the 27-year-old producing three birdies in her final four holes to move to nine-under-par for the tournament.

"Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep. I struck the ball pretty well," explained Hull, who will be looking to become the ninth English winner of the tournament on Sunday.

"I was pretty confident and felt good out there, and I'm pretty proud of myself, so can't wait to get back in the bath and just chill tonight. Another late tee time tomorrow, I think it's 3.00, is it, so have the whole afternoon."

Back in 2018, Hull's close friend, Georgia Hall, picked up the AIG Women's Open trophy by two strokes. On Sunday, Hull has a chance to replicate her buddy, with the Englishwoman adding: "It would be absolutely unbelievable, what Georgia did in 2017, or 2018, I can't remember what it was, that was unbelievable. To do that again would be unreal. But one step at a time and just go out there and have fun."

To secure her first Major title, Hull will face tough opposition, with Vu, who claimed her maiden Major at the Chevron Championship back in April, the nearest challenger.

The American had begun her day poorly at Walton Heath but, in a run which saw five birdies in seven holes, Vu was able to finish at five-under for the day and nine-under for the tournament. Other players who will be looking to hunt down the duo include Linn Grant, Nelly Korda and two-time AIG Women's Open winner, Jiyai Shin.