'It Would Be Absolutely Unbelievable' - Charley Hull Targeting Maiden Major

The 27-year-old fired a four-under round of 68 to sit in a share of the lead at Walton Heath

Charley Hull points her finger
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Charley Hull's hopes of a maiden Major took a huge step forward on Saturday, with the Englishwoman carding a four-under-par round of 68 to sit in a share of the lead with Lilia Vu going into the final day.

Hull, who's best finish at the AIG Women's Open was back in 2014, when she finished in a tie for 12th, looked imperious over the final few holes, with the 27-year-old producing three birdies in her final four holes to move to nine-under-par for the tournament.

A post shared by AIG Women’s Open (@aigwomensopen)

A photo posted by on

"Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep. I struck the ball pretty well," explained Hull, who will be looking to become the ninth English winner of the tournament on Sunday.

"I was pretty confident and felt good out there, and I'm pretty proud of myself, so can't wait to get back in the bath and just chill tonight. Another late tee time tomorrow, I think it's 3.00, is it, so have the whole afternoon."

Back in 2018, Hull's close friend, Georgia Hall, picked up the AIG Women's Open trophy by two strokes. On Sunday, Hull has a chance to replicate her buddy, with the Englishwoman adding: "It would be absolutely unbelievable, what Georgia did in 2017, or 2018, I can't remember what it was, that was unbelievable. To do that again would be unreal. But one step at a time and just go out there and have fun."

To secure her first Major title, Hull will face tough opposition, with Vu, who claimed her maiden Major at the Chevron Championship back in April, the nearest challenger.

The American had begun her day poorly at Walton Heath but, in a run which saw five birdies in seven holes, Vu was able to finish at five-under for the day and nine-under for the tournament. Other players who will be looking to hunt down the duo include Linn Grant, Nelly Korda and two-time AIG Women's Open winner, Jiyai Shin.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸