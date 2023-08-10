AIG Women's Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

AIG Women's Open Live Stream: Live Stream 2023

None of those currently ranked in the top 10 have won the Women’s Open. Well, none in the top 14 actually, as Georgia Hall (15th) and defending champion Ashleigh Buhai (17th) are the highest-ranked past winners. A huge hike in prize money this year means the winner will get $1,095,000.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch an AIG Woman's Open Live Stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: August 10-13 Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club, Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England TV channel: USA Network (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Unlike its male counterparts, the Women’s Open venues are not limited to links courses. In its 151 editions, the men have only ventured to 14 clubs. In its previous 46 editions, the Women’s Open has rocked up at 19 clubs, and this year it adds a 20th in Walton Heath.

This, is part, reflects the fact that the Women’s Open was once not nearly as prestigious as it has become; indeed it only became a Women’s Major in 2001. Part of its raised profile has come through sponsorship and a resultant increase in prize money. Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, is keen to highlight that “this year the players will be competing for $7.3 million, which is an increase of 26% on last year, and also sees the total investment into the prize fund increase by just over $4million or 125% since The R&A and AIG began our partnership in 2019.”

Walton Heath, which has hosted the men’s European tour and the Ryder Cup, has two courses, Old and New. The Women’s Open will be played over a composite layout with 16 holes from the Old and two from the New: the Old’s 1st and 3rd are omitted, and the New’s 12th and 13th included. The result is a par 71 of 6,649 yards. The way to success on most heathland courses is to keep out of the heather, but when Walton Heath hosted US Open qualifying earlier this year, competitors remarked on how tricky the greens here had been to read. So it sounds as if the winner is going to be one who hits it straight and putts it true.

You can discover how the best women golfers tackle the particular challenges of Walton Heath by watching an AIG Women's Open Championship Live Stream. The guide below will tell you how to view the final women's Major of the season.

How To Watch AIG Woman's Open Live Stream In The US

All times ET

Thursday, August 10: 6am-1pm (USA Network)

Friday, August 11: 6am-1pm (USA Network)

Saturday, August 12: 7am-2pm (USA Network)

Sunday, August 13: 6am-1pm (USA Network), 12pm-2pm (NBC/Peacock)

NBC's Golf Channel will also be showing delayed action from each day of the AIG Women's Open. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch AIG Woman's Open Live Stream In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, August 10: 11am–6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, August 11: 11am–6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, August 12: 12pm–7pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, August 13: 12pm-7pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How To Watch AIG Woman's Open Live Stream In Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, August 10: 8pm–3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, August 11: 8pm–3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, August 12: 11pm–4am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 13: 9pm–4am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you catch the action from Walton Heath here, it also has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

AIG Woman's Open tee times and groups for Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

11.36pm(Wed)/2.36am/7.36am/4.36pm Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, A Lim Kim

Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, A Lim Kim 11.58pm(Wed)/2.58am/7.58am/4.58pm Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Danielle Kang

Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Danielle Kang 12.09am/3.09pm/8.09am/5.09pm Anna Nordqvist, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire 12.20am/3.20pm/8.20am/5.20pm Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull

Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull 12.27am/3.27pm/8.27am/5.27pm Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier, Atthaya Thitul

Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier, Atthaya Thitul 4.38am/7.38am/12.38pm/9.38pm Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Linn Grant

Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Linn Grant 4.49am/7.49am/12:49pm/9.49pm Ashleigh Buhai, Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang

Ashleigh Buhai, Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang 5am/8am/1pm/10pm Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim, Hannah Green

