Why The AIG Women's Open Is Shaping Up To Be The Best One Yet
The AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath is the final women's Major of the year and golf fans are in for a treat on and off the course
The AIG Women's Open is the much-awaited highlight on the UK calendar, standing as the pinnacle of the sport. As one of the five major championships, this year it takes place at the esteemed Walton Heath Golf Club from 10-13 August and the Surrey venue is set to provide a grand stage for the world's best female golfers to exhibit their exceptional skills. Furthermore, this championship serves as an incredible source of inspiration for young girls and aspiring female golfers. Seeing successful female golfers in action is a powerful motivator that ultimately helps encourage participation and create a pipeline of future talent for the UK golf industry.
The Women's Open has a rich history dating back to 1976, yet it was not recognised as a major championship by the LPGA until 1994. Formerly sponsored by Weetabix and Ricoh, the championship became the AIG Women's Open in 2019 through a sponsorship deal that extends until 2025. AIG, in alliance with The R&A, is dedicated in helping to elevate and advance women's golf by shining a spotlight on gender equity, especially gender pay equity. This commitment is evident in the significant increase in prize money which has more than doubled for the championship since partnering with The R&A, and this year's winner will take home over a million dollars.
In fading light at Muirfield last year, South African Ashleigh Buhai won the hearts of the nation with an enthralling victory. After a triple-bogey on the 15th hole, she triumphed in a thrilling manner, defeating three-time major champion In Gee Chun in a four-hole, sudden-death playoff, which came 32 years on from the championship’s last play-off.
Reflecting on her remarkable achievement, Buhai recently shared, "Winning gave me the extra self-belief I needed to know that I could win in the biggest pressure situation and get the job done. I had won on the Ladies European Tour multiple times, but had not crossed the line on the LPGA. Winning in such a fashion sparked something in me and gave me the confidence to go on and win the Australian Open, South African Open, and ShopRite LPGA Classic.”
The players competing at this year's championship will definitely face a stern test of golf on Walton Heath's composite layout featuring holes from the Old and New Course that stretch across vast heathland. By August, firm fairways meticulously guarded by dense heather, gorse, and fescue grass, will pose severe penalties for wayward shots, while the strategic placement of bunkers and the challenging nature of the greens will thoroughly examine the women’s skillsets and decision-making abilities. Combined with the ever-likely changing wind conditions, the course demands pinpoint accuracy and will be the defining element for securing victory.
It’s fair to say that The AIG Women's Open has made significant strides in recent years, reflecting the overall growth of women's professional golf. This progress is confirmed by the defending champion, who firmly believes that the title is within reach for any contender. Reflecting on her 16-year career as a professional, Buhai said, “The game has changed dramatically, particularly in terms of the money involved, and the depth of talent in the game has also improved. Every generation has had its great players, but currently, anyone can win on any given day. Last year was a testament to that, with several players in their 30s winning on the LPGA Tour.”
While impressive golf and dramatic moments are always assured, this year's tournament will be unlike any other for different reasons. Demonstrating their all-embracing commitment to elevate women and girls’ golf, The R&A has executed a long-awaited plan to enhance the fan experience, not only for this summer, but also for future championships.
The core principle of the plan is to establish an inclusive and dynamic ambiance that appeals to both golf fans and those less familiar with the sport. Departing from the traditional village experience, the championship will adopt a festival-like atmosphere and the goal is to ensure everyone has a fantastic time while maintaining a strong connection to the championship.
At the centre of the village, a stage will host an array of talks and interviews featuring guests from the realms of golf and entertainment. Instead of the traditional Swing Zone, The R&A has chosen to introduce the innovative Golf It! format at Walton Heath. This exciting addition will allow spectators of all ages and skill levels to experience the game of golf while also enjoying London's street food culture.
Women's sports across the board acknowledge the influential role of music in attracting diverse and new audiences. The groundbreaking The Hundred cricket tournament integrates live music performances by various artists, and the pop girl group Sugababes entertained the crowd at halftime during this year’s TikTok Women's Six Nations final between the Red Roses and France at Twickenham. In line with this, chart-topping Ellie Goulding will perform at Walton Heath on Saturday evening. This massive entertainment coup, along with new activities within the festival village present an excellent opportunity for the tournament to draw a diverse audience and this also showcases how The R&A is adapting and evolving the championship in the modern world to help extend the reach of women’s golf and appeal to a wider market.
All in all, this year’s AIG Women’s Open is showing all the promise to be the best one yet. With a combination of thrilling golf, festival-like atmosphere, and a focus on inclusivity, it should captivate fans and has great potential to leave a lasting impact on the sport.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
