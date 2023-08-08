AIG Women's Open Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two
All of the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Major at Walton Heath
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath have been confirmed.
Both rounds begins at 6.31am local time with Mel Reid, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi the first group to tee it up on Thursday.
One of the most high-profile groups features two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, who tied for seventh in last year’s tournament at Muirfield, and 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang, which gets underway at 7.58am local time.
Immediately after that group, at 8.09am, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, World No.2 Jin Young Ko and Irish star Leona Maguire begin their challenges, while following them at 8.20am is the player who recently took over from Ko at the top of the world rankings, Nelly Korda, who’ll play alongside Lydia Ko and Charley Hull.
At 12.27pm, Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier tees it up alongside Georgia Hall, who won this tournament in 2018, and Thai star Atthaya Thitikul, while at 12.28pm, Lilia Vu, who won the Chevron Championship earlier in the year, begins her campaign for a second Major win alongside Lexi Thompson and Swede Linn Grant.
Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai goes out at 12.49 alongside two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson and Rose Zhang, while at 1.00pm, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz gets her challenge underway alongside Hyo Joo Kim and Hannah Green.
The final group in the opening round, featuring Johanna Gustavsson, and two players who earned their places in the tournament via Final Qualifying, Chloe Williams and Kelsey Bennett, begin their challenges at 3.28pm.
Below is the complete list of tee times and groupings for the first and second rounds of the 2023 AIG Women’s Open (all times BST).
AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
ROUND ONE (BST)
- 6.30am - Mel Reid, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi
- 6.41am - Lauren Coughlan, Matilda Castern, Daniela Darquea
- 6.52am - Catriona Matthew, Liz Young, (a) Charlotte Heath
- 7.03am - Cara Gainer, Yan Liu, (a) Savannah De Bock
- 7.14am - Akie Iwai, Marina Alex, Steph Kyriacou
- 7.25am - Carlota Ciganda, Aditi Ashok, (a) Valentina Rossi
- 7.36am - Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, A Lim Kim
- 7.47am - Jiyai Shin, Yuka Saso, Gaby Lopez
- 7.58am - Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Danielle Kang
- 8.09am - Anna Nordqvist, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire
- 8.20am - Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull
- 8.31am - Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, (a) Eila Galitsky
- 8.47am - Ayaka Furue, Gemma Dryburgh, Patty Tavatanakit
- 8.58am - Hae Ran Ryu, Cheyenne Knight, Chisato Iwai
- 9.09am - Kokona Sakurai, Jeongeun Lee6, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 9.20am - In Kyung Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, (a) Julia Lopez Ramirez
- 9.31am - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Perrine Delacour, (a) Ingrid Lindblad
- 9.42am - Morgane Metraux, Nuria Iturrioz, Ayako Kimura
- 9.53am - Yuri Yoshida, Trichat Cheenglab, Lisa Pettersson
- 10.04am - Mao Saigo, Manon De Roey, Lee-Anne Pace
- 10.15am - Jenny Shin, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Klara Davidson Spilkova
- 10.26am - Jaravee Boonchant, Magdalena Simmermacher, Emma Grechi
- 10.37am - Celine Borge, Diksha Dagar, Gina Kim
- 10.48am - Bailey Tardy, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Mi Hyang Lee
- 11.10am - Meghan MacLaren, Sarah Kemp, Kylie Henry
- 11.21am - Laura Davies, Sarah Schmelzel, (a) Chiara Horder
- 11.32am - Ryann O'Toole, Lily May Humphreys, Angela Stanford
- 11.43am - Yu Liu, Caroline Hedwall, Hayley Davis
- 11.54am - Eun Hee Ji, Grace Kim, Stephanie Meadow
- 12.05pm - Angel Yin, Maja Stark, Amy Yang
- 12.16pm - Xiyu Janet Lin, Jennifer Kupcho, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 12.27pm - Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier, Atthaya Thitikul
- 12.38pm - Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Linn Grant
- 12.49pm - Ashleigh Buhai, Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang
- 1.00pm - Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim, Hannah Green
- 1.11pm - Miyuu Yamashita, In Gee Chun, Megan Khang
- 1.27pm - Hye-jin Choi, Ally Ewing, (a) Saki Baba
- 1.38pm - Madelene Sagstrom, Sei Young Kim, Andrea Lee
- 1.49pm - Yuna Nishimura, Mina Harigae, Chiara Noja
- 2.00pm - Na Rin An, Minami Katsu, Paula Reto
- 2.11pm - Albane Valenzuela, Pajaree Anannarukarnm, Haruka Kawasaki
- 2.22pm - Pei Yun Chien, Alice Hewson, (a) Ting-Hsuan Huang
- 2.33pm - Esther Henseleit, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Carmen Alonso
- 2.44pm - Lala Anai, Olivia Cowan, Linnea Strom
- 2.55pm - Lindy Duncan, Celine Herbin, (a) Anna Foster
- 3.06pm - Pauline Roussin, Arpichaya Yubol, Nicole Broch Estrup
- 3.17pm - Wei-ling Hsu, Kristyna Napoleaova, Tiia Koivisto
- 3.28pm - Johanna Gustavsson, Chloe Williams, Kelsey Bennett
ROUND TWO (BST)
- 6.30am - Meghan MacLaren, Sarah Kemp, Kylie Henry
- 6.41am - Laura Davies, Sarah Schmelzel, (a) Chiara Horder
- 6.52am - Ryann O'Toole, Lily May Humphreys, Angela Stanford
- 7.03am - Yu Liu, Caroline Hedwall, Hayley Davis
- 7.14am - Eun Hee Ji, Grace Kim, Stephanie Meadow
- 7.25am - Angel Yin, Maja Stark, Amy Yang
- 7.36am - Xiyu Janet Lin, Jennifer Kupcho, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 7.47am - Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier, Atthaya Thitikul
- 7.58am - Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Linn Grant
- 8.09am - Ashleigh Buhai, Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang
- 8.20am - Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim, Hannah Green
- 8.31am - Miyuu Yamashita, In Gee Chun, Megan Khang
- 8.47am - Hye-jin Choi, Ally Ewing, (a) Saki Baba
- 8.58am - Madelene Sagstrom, Sei Young Kim, Andrea Lee
- 9.09m - Yuna Nishimura, Mina Harigae, Chiara Noja
- 9.20am - Na Rin An, Minami Katsu, Paula Reto
- 9.31am - Albane Valenzuela, Pajaree Anannarukarnm, Haruka Kawasaki
- 9.42am - Pei Yun Chien, Alice Hewson, (a) Ting-Hsuan Huang
- 9.53am - Esther Henseleit, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Carmen Alonso
- 10.04am - Lala Anai, Olivia Cowan, Linnea Strom
- 10.15am - Lindy Duncan, Celine Herbin, (a) Anna Foster
- 10.26am - Pauline Roussin, Arpichaya Yubol, Nicole Broch Estrup
- 10.37am - Wei-ling Hsu, Kristyna Napoleaova, Tiia Koivisto
- 10.48am - Johanna Gustavsson, Chloe Williams, Kelsey Bennett
- 11.10am - Mel Reid, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi
- 11.21am - Lauren Coughlan, Matilda Castern, Daniela Darquea
- 11.32am - Catriona Matthew, Liz Young, (a) Charlotte Heath
- 11.43am - Cara Gainer, Yan Liu, (a) Savannah De Bock
- 11.54am - Akie Iwai, Marina Alex, Steph Kyriacou
- 12.05pm - Carlota Ciganda, Aditi Ashok, (a) Valentina Rossi
- 12.16pm - Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, A Lim Kim
- 12.27pm - Jiyai Shin, Yuka Saso, Gaby Lopez
- 12.38pm - Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Danielle Kang
- 12.49pm - Anna Nordqvist, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire
- 1.00pm - Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull
- 1.11pm - Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, (a) Eila Galitsky
- 1.27pm - Ayaka Furue, Gemma Dryburgh, Patty Tavatanakit
- 1.38pm - Hae Ran Ryu, Cheyenne Knight, Chisato Iwai
- 1.49pm - Kokona Sakurai, Jeongeun Lee6, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 2.00pm - In Kyung Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, (a) Julia Lopez Ramirez
- 2.11pm - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Perrine Delacour, (a) Ingrid Lindblad
- 2.22pm - Morgane Metraux, Nuria Iturrioz, Ayako Kimura
- 2.33pm - Yuri Yoshida, Trichat Cheenglab, Lisa Pettersson
- 2.44pm - Mao Saigo, Manon De Roey, Lee-Anne Pace
- 2.55pm - Jenny Shin, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Klara Davidson Spilkova
- 3.06pm - Jaravee Boonchant, Magdalena Simmermacher, Emma Grechi
- 3.17pm - Celine Borge, Diksha Dagar, Gina Kim
- 3.28pm - Bailey Tardy, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Mi Hyang Lee
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
TaylorMade 2023 P790 Iron Review
Joel Tadman puts the latest edition of this popular iron franchise from TaylorMade to the test to see what golfers can expect
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Is The AIG Women’s Open On The BBC?
Everything you need to know about how to watch the final women's Major of the year
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Of America Among Latest To Voice Opposition Against Golf Ball Rollback Proposal
The World Alliance of PGA’s have joined the PGA Tour in not supporting the USGA and R&A's proposed Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour Announces 2024 Schedule
The PGA Tour returns to a calendar-year schedule in 2024 for the first time in 11 years
By Mike Hall Published
-
AIG Women's Open Final Qualifying - Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
A total of 12 players have reached the AIG Women's Open via Final Qualifying
By Mike Hall Published
-
Can I Still Get Ryder Cup Tickets?
The biennial match is drawing close, but there are still limited options for those hoping to attend
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings compete in the first of the three season-closing FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Big Names Missing From The FedEx Cup Playoffs
Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel are among the big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The AIG Women’s Open Prize Money Has Grown
The prize fund has grown significantly since AIG became the title sponsor
By Michael Weston Published
-
'He Was With Me Out There All Day Today' - DeChambeau Dedicates 58 To Late Father
The victory was the first since the unfortunate passing of his father in November 2022
By James Nursey Published