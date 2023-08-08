AIG Women's Open Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath have been confirmed.

Both rounds begins at 6.31am local time with Mel Reid, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi the first group to tee it up on Thursday.

One of the most high-profile groups features two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, who tied for seventh in last year’s tournament at Muirfield, and 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang, which gets underway at 7.58am local time.

Immediately after that group, at 8.09am, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, World No.2 Jin Young Ko and Irish star Leona Maguire begin their challenges, while following them at 8.20am is the player who recently took over from Ko at the top of the world rankings, Nelly Korda, who’ll play alongside Lydia Ko and Charley Hull.

At 12.27pm, Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier tees it up alongside Georgia Hall, who won this tournament in 2018, and Thai star Atthaya Thitikul, while at 12.28pm, Lilia Vu, who won the Chevron Championship earlier in the year, begins her campaign for a second Major win alongside Lexi Thompson and Swede Linn Grant.

Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai goes out at 12.49 alongside two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson and Rose Zhang, while at 1.00pm, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz gets her challenge underway alongside Hyo Joo Kim and Hannah Green.

The final group in the opening round, featuring Johanna Gustavsson, and two players who earned their places in the tournament via Final Qualifying, Chloe Williams and Kelsey Bennett, begin their challenges at 3.28pm.

Below is the complete list of tee times and groupings for the first and second rounds of the 2023 AIG Women’s Open (all times BST).

AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

ROUND ONE (BST)

6.30am - Mel Reid, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi

ROUND TWO (BST)