AIG Women’s Open Field 2023

The AIG Women’s Open takes place at Walton Heath in England as the world's best players, amateurs and some of the legends of the game come together in the most international women’s Major.

Among those taking part this year is 2022 champion Ashleigh Buhai. The South African claimed her maiden Major title in last year's events at Muirfield after a tense playoff with In Gee Chun.

Buhai has been in excellent recent form too, including claiming victory in June’s Shoprite LPGA Classic, and she’ll be confident of taking that form into this week’s tournament. Chun also plays, hoping to avenge that narrow defeat in pursuit of her fourth Major title.

There are plenty of other former champions in the field too, including 2021 winner Anna Nordqvist, who claimed her third Major title by a shot at Carnoustie. The 36-year-old showed she still has an appetite for the big occasion by finishing T3 in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June and will be looking for a similar performance here.

Other former winners in the field include 2020 champion Sophia Popov, Hinako Shibuno, who claimed the trophy in 2019, and 2018 champion Georgia Hall, who will be hoping the tournament’s return to her homeland inspires her second Major title.

In Kyung Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn and seven-time Major winner Inbee Park are other relatively recent former winners in the field.

Inbee Park won the tournament eight years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are also some players from the past who’ve enjoyed success in the tournament in this week's field, including 1986 champion Laura Davies and 2009 champion Catriona Matthew.

Beyond former champions, there is a wealth of world-class talent elsewhere in the field, including each of the world’s top 10. Among those, Nelly Korda will be looking to cement her place at the top of the world rankings after recently reclaiming the spot from Jin Young Ko, while Celine Boutier will be hoping to take her excellent form from her Amundi Evian Championship win into the final Major of the year.

Former World No.1 Lydia Ko, Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu, KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, and US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz are others notable names in the top 10 hoping to make an impression here, with Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and Atthaya Thitikul completing the list.

As well as Hall, other local players who will be hoping for success this week include Charley Hull, who came close to winning the US Women’s Open before being edged out by Corpuz, and Bronte Law, whose best finish in a Major to date is a T6 in the 2022 US Women’s Open.

American Lexi Thompson, who opted against playing in the Amundi Evian Championship for the third year in a row, returns to action looking for her second Major win, while a newcomer to the professional game, Rose Zhang, will be looking to continue her hugely impressive 2023 with her fourth successive top-10 finish in a Major.

Among the amateurs in the field, one of the best known is Swede Ingrid Lindblad, who created headlines in 2022 with her T11 in the US Women’s Open.

Below is the full field for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

AIG Women’s Open Field 2023

Marina Alex

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Brittany Altomare

Na Rin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Adita Ashok

Pia Babnik

Jess Baker

Celine Boutier

Becky Brewerton

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Pei Yun Chien

Chella Choi

Hye-jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cown

Diksha Dagarr

Laura Davies

Anna Davis

Hayley Davis

Savannah De Bock

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Gemma Dyrburgh

Louise Duncan

Nicole Broch Estrup

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Saiki Fujita

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Johanna Gustavsson

Georgia Hall

Lydia Hall

Mina Harigae

Leonie Harm

Mizuki Hashimoto

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Jung Min Hong

Kotone Hori

Wei-ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Janie Jackson

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minami Katsu

Meghan Khang

A Lim Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

In Kyung Kim

Sei Young Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Tiia Koivisto

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Steph Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee LeBlanc

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Janet Lin

Ingrid Lindblad

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koertz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Mo Martin

Caroline Masson

Catriona Matthew

Caley McGinty

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Jana Melichova

Morgane Metraux

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O’Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Annie Park

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emile Kristine Pedersen

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Valery Plata

Sophia Popov

Paula Reto

Soyeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstron

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Sayaka Takahashi

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Michele Thomson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsay Weaver-Wright

Ursula Wikstrom

Miyuu Yamashita

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Liz Young

Rose Zhang



Where Is The 2023 AIG Women’s Open? After a run of years at links courses, the 2023 AIG Women’s Open takes place at a heathland layout – Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. The layout for the tournament will feature a mixture of holes from the Old and New courses.