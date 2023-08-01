AIG Women’s Open Field 2023
Some of the world’s biggest names come together for the final Major of the year at Walton Heath in Surrey, England
The AIG Women’s Open takes place at Walton Heath in England as the world's best players, amateurs and some of the legends of the game come together in the most international women’s Major.
Among those taking part this year is 2022 champion Ashleigh Buhai. The South African claimed her maiden Major title in last year's events at Muirfield after a tense playoff with In Gee Chun.
Buhai has been in excellent recent form too, including claiming victory in June’s Shoprite LPGA Classic, and she’ll be confident of taking that form into this week’s tournament. Chun also plays, hoping to avenge that narrow defeat in pursuit of her fourth Major title.
There are plenty of other former champions in the field too, including 2021 winner Anna Nordqvist, who claimed her third Major title by a shot at Carnoustie. The 36-year-old showed she still has an appetite for the big occasion by finishing T3 in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June and will be looking for a similar performance here.
Other former winners in the field include 2020 champion Sophia Popov, Hinako Shibuno, who claimed the trophy in 2019, and 2018 champion Georgia Hall, who will be hoping the tournament’s return to her homeland inspires her second Major title.
In Kyung Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn and seven-time Major winner Inbee Park are other relatively recent former winners in the field.
There are also some players from the past who’ve enjoyed success in the tournament in this week's field, including 1986 champion Laura Davies and 2009 champion Catriona Matthew.
Beyond former champions, there is a wealth of world-class talent elsewhere in the field, including each of the world’s top 10. Among those, Nelly Korda will be looking to cement her place at the top of the world rankings after recently reclaiming the spot from Jin Young Ko, while Celine Boutier will be hoping to take her excellent form from her Amundi Evian Championship win into the final Major of the year.
Former World No.1 Lydia Ko, Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu, KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, and US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz are others notable names in the top 10 hoping to make an impression here, with Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and Atthaya Thitikul completing the list.
As well as Hall, other local players who will be hoping for success this week include Charley Hull, who came close to winning the US Women’s Open before being edged out by Corpuz, and Bronte Law, whose best finish in a Major to date is a T6 in the 2022 US Women’s Open.
American Lexi Thompson, who opted against playing in the Amundi Evian Championship for the third year in a row, returns to action looking for her second Major win, while a newcomer to the professional game, Rose Zhang, will be looking to continue her hugely impressive 2023 with her fourth successive top-10 finish in a Major.
Among the amateurs in the field, one of the best known is Swede Ingrid Lindblad, who created headlines in 2022 with her T11 in the US Women’s Open.
Below is the full field for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.
- Marina Alex
- Casandra Alexander
- Carmen Alonso
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Adita Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Jess Baker
- Celine Boutier
- Becky Brewerton
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Pei Yun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Hye-jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cown
- Diksha Dagarr
- Laura Davies
- Anna Davis
- Hayley Davis
- Savannah De Bock
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Gemma Dyrburgh
- Louise Duncan
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Saiki Fujita
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Georgia Hall
- Lydia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Leonie Harm
- Mizuki Hashimoto
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Alice Hewson
- Jung Min Hong
- Kotone Hori
- Wei-ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Janie Jackson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Minami Katsu
- Meghan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Tiia Koivisto
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Steph Kyriacou
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee LeBlanc
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Janet Lin
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Nanna Koertz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Mo Martin
- Caroline Masson
- Catriona Matthew
- Caley McGinty
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Jana Melichova
- Morgane Metraux
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O’Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Annie Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emile Kristine Pedersen
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Valery Plata
- Sophia Popov
- Paula Reto
- Soyeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstron
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Michele Thomson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsay Weaver-Wright
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Miyuu Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Liz Young
- Rose Zhang
Where Is The 2023 AIG Women’s Open?
After a run of years at links courses, the 2023 AIG Women’s Open takes place at a heathland layout – Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. The layout for the tournament will feature a mixture of holes from the Old and New courses.
Who Won The 2022 AIG Women’s Open?
South African Ashleigh Buhai claimed her maiden Major title with victory in the 2022 AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. She was pushed all the way by In Jee Chun. However, Buhai held her nerve to win on the fourth playoff hole.
