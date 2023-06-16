US Open Golf 2023 Leaderboard, Live Updates: McIlroy Chasing Fowler and Schauffele

(Image credit: Copyright USGA)

Day 2 of the 2023 US Open will happen on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club. Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler led the way on Thursday with record rounds of 62.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are lurking in the pack.

Keep up to date with all the latest news below.

US OPEN HEADLINES

Fowler and Schauffele lead after record 1st rounds of 62

Strong group of players just behind them include DJ and McIlroy

Scoring likely to be tougher in round 2

McIlroy among early starters

US OPEN LEADERBOARD 2023

-8 Fowler, Schauffele

-6 Clark, Johnson

-5 Harman, McIlroy

-3 DeChambeau, Scheffler, Kim, Barjon, English, Bennett, Hughes

US OPEN FEATURED GROUPS

Round two featured groups (local PDT time):

8.13am: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

8.24am: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

1.43pm: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

1.54pm: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland