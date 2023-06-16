Live

US Open Golf 2023 Leaderboard, Live Updates: McIlroy Chasing Fowler and Schauffele

US Open Golf 2023 Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Rory McIlroy Catch Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele at Los Angeles Country Club

Thomas Patrick Clarke
By Thomas Patrick Clarke
published
Contributions from
Mark Townsend, Sam Tremlett, Dan Parker

The Los Angeles Country Club is ready to host the 123rd US Open

(Image credit: Copyright USGA)

Day 2 of the 2023 US Open will happen on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club. Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler led the way on Thursday with record rounds of 62. 

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are lurking in the pack.

Keep up to date with all the latest news below.

US OPEN HEADLINES

  • Fowler and Schauffele lead after record 1st rounds of 62
  • Strong group of players just behind them include DJ and McIlroy
  • Scoring likely to be tougher in round 2
  • McIlroy among early starters

US OPEN LEADERBOARD 2023

  • -8 Fowler, Schauffele
  • -6 Clark, Johnson
  • -5 Harman, McIlroy
  • -3 DeChambeau, Scheffler, Kim, Barjon, English, Bennett, Hughes
  • Round two featured groups (local PDT time):
  • 8.13am: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau
  • 8.24am: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1.43pm: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1.54pm: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
Sam Tremlett headshot
Sam Tremlett
SELECT TEE TIMES

We have some big names teeing off in the next hour and a half or so and here are some of my favorites. 

ROUND TWO 1ST HOLE

  • 7.29am - Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley
  • 7.40am - Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira
  • 7.51am - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
  • 8.02am - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
  • 8.13am - Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

ROUND TWO 10TH HOLE

  • 7.29am - Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann
  • 7.40am - Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
  • 7.51am - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
  • 8.02am - Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8.13am - Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
  • 8.24am - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

HELLO AND WELCOME TO ROUND 2

Good morning, good afternoon, wherever you are in the world I am Sam and I'll be bringing you US Open updates for the next three hours. 

I really needed this too because the first day of The Ashes is not going fantastically for England...

LET'S GO ROUND AGAIN

Round 2 of the 123rd US Open has started!

