LIV Rebels Confident Series Will Offer World Ranking Points

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The field for the second event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series is significantly stronger than the first, helped by the additions of Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff and Patrick Reed. However, while there is more strength to go with the huge prize money, one thing the Series doesn’t offer is Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman recently confirmed it is an issue he is trying to address, and the newcomers are confident it’s only a matter of time before it's resolved. Speaking ahead of the tournament in Portland, Oregon, Ancer said: “I definitely want to play Majors, 100 percent. I think we are going to get - I mean, we already have a pretty strong field and a pretty strong case to get world ranking points. So I feel like it would be kind of crazy not to get any points if we're playing in these big-time events.”

DeChambeau was in full agreement, and cited an unofficial tournament in the PGA Tour schedule that offered OWGR points as reason enough for the Saudi-backed Series to enjoy similar status. He said: “You have the Hero World Challenge and they have ranking points there. Why can't we have the same, too, you know?”

Like Ancer, the significance of OWGR points wasn’t lost on Wolff, with eligibility for Majors one of the big advantages. He said: “We have a lot of really strong players, and we're playing really good golf courses, and I feel like I know they're trying everything that they can to get world ranking points for us. So I think it's a big deal. You know, we all want to play the best tournaments in the world, in Majors and win trophies, and I feel like there's really no difference."

Later, another new signing, Patrick Reed, also addressed the issue, with eligibility to the Majors a factor for him, too. He said: “When it comes to the Majors, they're obviously going to - we don't really know where they all stand, obviously. And being a past champion at Augusta and having a Green Jacket, I would think I'd be able to play there for the rest of my life."

Like the others, Reed is confident it's only a matter of time before OWGR points come to the Series. He said: "I believe when the time comes, we'll have world ranking here. This is going to be a tour that's going to be around forever, and at the end of the day, you play well, you're in the big events."

Whether Reed’s prediction comes true remains to be seen, but in the meantime, DeChambeau said it was 'definitely a possibility' he would consider playing in Asian Tour events to get around the issue, and that’s an option Ancer is happy to weigh up too: “For me, it's definitely on the table. I mean, I like to compete. I like to go to new places. I like to play around the world.”

Wolff is similarly open to the possibility. He said: "Yeah, I agree. I think it's - I love travelling and stuff, and even with this Tour I'm going to go to Thailand later this year, and just going all over the world playing amazing golf courses, being in different cultures, you know, I just feel like it's great. And I'm just excited.”