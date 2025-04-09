Could LIV Golf Receive A Pathway Into The Masters? Fred Ridley Reveals Augusta National's Stance On The Matter
Ridley has outlined Augusta National's position on a potential pathway to the Major for LIV Golfers after a similar move by the US Open and The Open
This year’s Masters will see 12 LIV Golfers in the field, but that number is one down from last year and six from the 2023 edition, when players representing the circuit competed at the Augusta National Major for the first time.
Like other Majors, that is largely down to the diminishing number of options for the players to earn their places in the field, given LIV Golf’s inability to offer world ranking points.
Two of the Majors, the US Open and The Open, have partially addressed the problem in recent months, creating narrow pathways for LIV Golfers to qualify via their performances on the League. However, chairman Fred Ridley wouldn’t commit to a similar idea for The Masters when asked about it in his press conference ahead of the 2025 edition.
Instead, Ridley cited the example of LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann, who has received a special invitation for the last two years, as a way Augusta National has ensured more participation from the circuit. He said: “We are an invitational tournament. We have historically considered special cases for invitations for international players, which is how Joaquin Niemann was invited, or why he was invited, the last couple years.
“We feel we can deal with that issue, whether it's a LIV player or a player on some other tour that might not otherwise be eligible for an invitation, that we can handle that with a special invitation.”
Ridley is also aware that some PGA Tour events, particularly during the FedEx Cup Fall section of the season, have had weaker fields since LIV Golf’s inception. Unlike LIV Golf, there are pathways to The Masters for success on the PGA Tour, including winning an event, but Ridley hinted that changes to qualifying routes from the PGA Tour could be forthcoming.
“We think it's important to win a PGA Tour tournament, and we have for many years recognized that by granting an invitation to the winner of each tournament,” he said.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“But like we do every year, and I've said this, I think every year in this press conference, we will have a thorough examination of our qualifications at the end of the year, or after the tournament this year, and we may make some changes. Not necessarily that, but some years we do make changes, some years we don't.”
Ridley was also asked whether the winner of the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, should receive an invite. He added: “I think your comment about a couple of international tournaments is well-founded, and that will be part of our examination.”
It is now almost two years since it was announced the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf were trying to thrash out a deal to reunite the men’s game. In the meantime, players from the two sides have only come together for the four Majors. Ridley doesn’t think that’s enough and encouraged cooperation so a deal could be struck.
He said: “Well, we talk about reunification all the time. And when I think about reunification, I think about the issue that you've just raised, and that is having more players - having all of the great players of the game playing against each other more than just a few times a year.
“I'm not really in a position to say what form that should take as far as how the two organizations should come together, what legal structure that may be or what the financial aspects of that may be, but what I would do and what I am doing is just encouraging again - sometimes if you start kind of at eye level, and that is to encourage cooperation and trying to figure out a way to get something done, regardless of what the structure of it is, to where everyone can play together again.
“So I'm going to continue to be saying that and encouraging the leaders of the organizations involved to try to work together to come up with a solution. But I think we all agree that four times a year is not enough to have the great players of the game together.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?
There are 12 LIV Golfers taking part in The Masters, and we have taken a look at their form, outright odds and their chances of finishing top of the leaderboard
By Paul Higham
-
'We Will Be Dealing With That Issue This Week' - Augusta National Chairman Addresses Slow Play
The Augusta National chairman says that the issue of slow play is being discussed - and suggests that a solution could be on the way
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?
There are 12 LIV Golfers taking part in The Masters, and we have taken a look at their form, outright odds and their chances of finishing top of the leaderboard
By Paul Higham
-
'Angel Has Served The Sentence That Was Prescribed...He Is The Past Champion, And So He Was Invited' - Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley Explains Cabrera Return
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says Angel Cabrera has served his time, so had no issues with him returning to The Masters after serving time in prison for domestic abuse
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Masters
Augusta National provides a tough test of driving and, for the 2025 edition of The Masters, various manufacturers and models will be put in play by the world's best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Angel Cabrera Defends His Controversial Return To Augusta National
The 2009 champion faced questions at The Masters on Tuesday after serving 30 months for a domestic violence conviction
By Michael Weston Published
-
Why Is The Masters Called The Masters?
The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the men’s calendar, so how did the event at Augusta National get its name?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Par 3 Contest: Format, Tee Times & How To Watch This Year's Event At Augusta National
The traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters takes place on the eve of the tournament and is one of the highlights of the week for many
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘I Will Be Back’ - LIV Golfer Vows To Make Masters Return After Dropping Out Of Field
Adrian Meronk has vowed to make it to The Masters in future years after missing out for the first time since 2022
By Mike Hall Published