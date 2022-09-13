World Golf Rankings - OWGR Men's Top 15
A look at how the world's top 15 looks this week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Who's on top of the Official World Golf Ranking this week? Take a look at the current top 15...
OFFICIAL WORLD GOLF RANKING - TOP 15
The men's world golf rankings are known as the Official World Golf Ranking, which dates back to 1986. Points are won each week in tournaments across the globe, with the ranking decided by a divisor that works over a two year (104 weeks) rolling period.
Ranking points are won on Eligible Golf Tours sanctioned by the OWGR, with the points decided via the tournament's Total Field Rating. There are 23 Eligible Golf Tours that play for OWGR points, with the ranking being founded by Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the R&A, the USGA, the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), the PGA Tour and the International Federation of PGA Tours - made up of the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, Japan Golf Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.
Tiger Woods holds the record for the most weeks as world number one with 683 weeks, followed by Greg Norman with 331, Dustin Johnson with 135 and Rory McIlroy with 106. Only four men have held the number one spot for more than 100 weeks.
Scottie Scheffler became the 25th man to hold the number one position after winning the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.
The world rankings in golf are crucial for entry criteria into some of the game's biggest event. The top 50 in the OWGR rankings qualify for the Masters and the Open Championship, with the top 60 making the US Open and the top 100 making the PGA Championship.
OFFICIAL WORLD GOLF RANKING - MOST WEEKS AS WORLD NO.1
- 1. Tiger Woods - 683
- 2. Greg Norman - 331
- 3. Dustin Johnson - 135
- 4. Rory McIlroy - 106
- 5. Nick Faldo - 97
- 6. Seve Ballesteros - 61
- 7. Luke Donald - 56
- 8. Jason Day - 51
- 9. Ian Woosnam - 50
- 10. Brooks Koepka - 47
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Italian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
Some of the game's biggest names are in the field for the tournament at the venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Best Golf Launch Monitors 2022
From premium units to more affordable gadgets, launch monitors are becoming increasingly popular for both professionals and amateurs
By Sam Tremlett • Published