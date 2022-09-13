World Golf Rankings - OWGR Men's Top 15

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who's on top of the Official World Golf Ranking this week? Take a look at the current top 15...

OFFICIAL WORLD GOLF RANKING - TOP 15

The men's world golf rankings are known as the Official World Golf Ranking, which dates back to 1986. Points are won each week in tournaments across the globe, with the ranking decided by a divisor that works over a two year (104 weeks) rolling period.

Ranking points are won on Eligible Golf Tours sanctioned by the OWGR, with the points decided via the tournament's Total Field Rating. There are 23 Eligible Golf Tours that play for OWGR points, with the ranking being founded by Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the R&A, the USGA, the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), the PGA Tour and the International Federation of PGA Tours - made up of the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, Japan Golf Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

Tiger Woods holds the record for the most weeks as world number one with 683 weeks, followed by Greg Norman with 331, Dustin Johnson with 135 and Rory McIlroy with 106. Only four men have held the number one spot for more than 100 weeks.

Scottie Scheffler became the 25th man to hold the number one position after winning the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

The world rankings in golf are crucial for entry criteria into some of the game's biggest event. The top 50 in the OWGR rankings qualify for the Masters and the Open Championship, with the top 60 making the US Open and the top 100 making the PGA Championship.

OFFICIAL WORLD GOLF RANKING - MOST WEEKS AS WORLD NO.1