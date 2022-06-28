'It’s Definitely A Possibility' - DeChambeau Considering Asian Tour Events

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau has said he would consider playing Asian Tour events to accumulate Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The 28-year-old American was speaking ahead of the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, following his switch to the Saudi-backed start-up.

While the Series has increasingly strong fields and incredible prize money, its tournaments don’t currently qualify for OWGR points. That’s a situation that DeChambeau would like to see rectified. He said: “You have the Hero World Challenge and they have world ranking points there. Why can’t we have the same too?”

The Hero World Challenge. which was established in 2000, is part of the PGA Tour schedule, but is an unofficial event so doesn’t offer either FedEx Cup points or official money. Nevertheless, it has offered OWGR points since 2009. However, while DeChambeau clearly sees no reason why the Greg Norman-fronted Series shouldn't enjoy similar status, he revealed he's eyeing another potential route to gaining OWGR points in the meantime – taking part in Asian Tour events.

He said: “It’s definitely a possibility. I would love to showcase my skillset wherever it takes me. I’ve no issues with that, and if it’s a way for world ranking points it’s a way for world ranking points. I hope that can change in regards to the context we previously talked about – in regards to us having some of the best players in the world and being able to have that conversation at the World Ranking board.”

Earlier this month, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman explained the OWGR points issue is one he hopes will be rectified soon. Appearing on Fox News’s One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, the 67-year-old said: "We’re actually applying for OWGR points right now. We’re actually putting in our application probably over the weekend, if not Monday. And it’s a very compelling application. We’ve worked very, very closely with the technical committee understanding all the components of what you need to apply for it.”