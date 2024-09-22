LIV Golf Team Championship Scores And Live Updates: Ripper GC Take Title By Three Shots In Dallas Season Finale

Refresh

Ripper GC Wins Team Championship Title! There's a new name on the Team Championship trophy. Following 4 Aces GC's win in 2022 and Crushers GC's victory in 2023, Cameron Smith's Ripper GC has closed out victory after a thrilling day at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas. It was a rollercoaster ride involving Ripper GC, 4 Aces GC, Iron Heads GC and Legion XIII for the title, but Smith and teammate Lucas Herbert, in particular, came up with crucial birdie putts in the closing stages to give the team a three-shot win and the $14m first prize. 4 Aces GC and Iron Heads GC finished three behind on eight-under, with Legion XIII fourth on six-under, five off the winning team.

Almost There For Cameron Smith's Ripper GC We're on the final hole with Ripper GC two ahead of 4 Aces GC thanks to a putting masterclass from Lucas Herbert and Cameron Smith. We'll know within a few minutes if it will be enough, although it likely will be after Dustin Johnson found the water with his tee shot.

Brilliant From Smith If you need reliability on the green you can't do much better than Cameron Smith, and he's just followed Lucas Herbert's crucial birdie put with a relatively long birdie putt of his own to move Ripper GC two clear and closing in on the title. Cam Smith gives @rippergc_ a 2 shot lead on 11-under heading to the 18th 😤#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/A82HVG6UMJSeptember 22, 2024

Herbert Comes Up Clutch For Ripper GC Lucas Herbert has just come up clutch with a sizeable birdie putt at the first to give Ripper GC a one-shot lead. It's almost there for the Australian outfit. Stunning fist pump, too, Lucas! HUGE fist pump from Lucas Herbert 💪@rippergc_ take the solo lead on 9-under with 2 to play 👀#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/4loh9HB9iESeptember 22, 2024

Tight At The Top Scott Vincent just birdied his final hole to bring Iron Heads GC back to eight-under, one behind Ripper GC and 4 Aces GC. In the latter's case, they have Harold Varner III to thank for draining a long putt to bring them level at nine-under.

Reed Finishing With A Flourish A brilliant second shot from Patrick Reed at the 18th has left him just a few feet from the hole to leave what could be a crucial birdie putt as his team 4 Aces GC stands just one off the lead on his final hole.

Ripper GC Still In Front We're in the closing stages of the last tournament of the LIV Golf season, and Ripper GC remain in pole position to take thje Team Championship title. Cameron Smith's side are nine-under, one ahead of 4 Aces GC in Dallas.

Late Surge From Legion XIII Legion XIII isn't quite out of it just yet, although it looks like it'll be too little, too late. They are now on seven-under after a Caleb Surratt birdie - although there is now just one hole to play.

Ripper GC Take One-Shot Lead In Closing Stages Lucas Herbert had a fourth successive birdie chance, but while that didn't drop, another Ripper GC player, Matt Jones, stepped up soon after with a birdie at the second to give the team a one-shot lead with two to play. There are three shots between all four teams with two to play.

Iron Heads On The Wane? Is the Iron Heads GC challenge fading? It looks that way after Kevin Na bogeyed the 16th to drop the underdogs back to seven-under, one behind Ripper GC and 4 Aces GC at the top. Legion XIII remain two behind on six-under.

Herbert's Heroics (Image credit: Getty Images) Ripper GC are currently indebted to Lucas Herbert, who has made three successive birdies between the 15th and 17th. That leaves the team in a three-way tie for the lead with holes running out.

Legion XIII Find Crucial Birdies To Remain In Contention You'd think they've left it too late, but Legion XIII aren't quite out of it just yet after all four of its player made quickfire birdies to take the team to six-under, just two off Ripper GC at the top. Meanwhile, a bogey from Marc Leishman brings Ripper GC back to eight-under with 4 Aces GC and Iron Heads GC. All four can still win it with three to play.

All Change At The Top We briefly had a three-way tie for the lead, with 4 Aces back in the picture after birdies from Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III, but Matt Jones responded by giving Ripper GC the outright lead with his own birdie. Ripper GC lead by one over 4 Aces GC and Iron Heads GC.

Ripper GC Back On Top Ripper GC are back in the lead after a long putt for birdie was converted by Lucas Herbert. The all-Australian team are at eight-under, one ahead of Iron Heads GC.

Further Down The Leaderboard... A quick update on what's going on elsewhere on the leaderboard. Stinger GC currently lead Tier 2, with Fireballs GC, Hy Flyers GC and Crushers GC beneath them. At the foot of the leaderboard is Brooks Koepka's Smash GC.

Anybody's Title With Four To Play Just when Ripper GC took an outright lead, Matt Jones double-bogeyed to bring them back level with Iron Heads GC at seven-under, who had also just seen damaging bogeys from Danny Lee and Scott Vincent. 4 Aces GC are one behind at six-under with Legion XIII at two-under. Which way will it go?

Ripper GC Take Share Of The Lead Ripper GC is now level at the top with Iron Heads GC at eight-under after a wonderful birdie putt from Cameron Smith. Even worse for the Iron Heads GC is that Scott Vincent just found the water from his tee shot at the 18th. There are four holes to play of the LIV Golf season and we're still no nearer knowing who will take the Team Championship trophy. Cam Smith doing Cam Smith things 😎The captain gets his @rippergc_ to 8-under 📈#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/S5JkYm830sSeptember 22, 2024

Smith Continues Ripper Resurgence And now Cameron Smith has made a birdie to bring Ripper GC to seven-under and one shot off the lead. Suddenly, from being three ahead, Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC are in third and two behind.

Ripper On A Role The attention has rightly been on Iron Heads GC and 4 Aces GC at the top of the leaderboard, but don't write off Ripper GC just yet. Matt Jones has just made a birdie to bring them to two off the lead and level with 4 Aces GC, who are back to six-under after a bogey from Harold Varner III. The Iron Heads lead by two!

Iron Heads Saving The Best Until Last Before the tournament, Iron Heads GC had zero wins this season, zero top-five finishes and, in many people's eyes, zero chances of winning the Team Championship. Could they be on the verge of going from zeros to heroes? It's looking more than possible as Kevin Na's team retains its one-shot lead with six to play.

Chances Of Winning? Iron Heads GC's win probability has increased to 43% and slight favorites. The computer doesn't fancy Legion XIII's chances though - the team has been given just a 1% probability, and sits seven off the lead.

Iron Heads GC Take The Lead! Wow. There's a real shock on the cards here. Just a few minutes ago, 4 Aces GC had birdie chances to open up a five-shot lead. They didn't take them and Iron Heads GC has hit back with quickfire birdies for Kevin Na, Jinichiro Kozuma and Danny Lee after Pat Perez bogeyed for the 4 Aces. Incredibly, that leaves Iron Heads - who began the tournament as the bottom seed - one ahead with six to play!

Iron Heads On The Move Make that a one-shot lead. Kevin Na has just made birdie to pull Iron Heads GC within touching distance of 4 Aces GC with six to play. Just a couple of minutes ago, 4 Aces GC's win probability was put at 64%, with Na's team a distant third on 16%. That will have come in considerably now.

A Setback For 4 Aces GC Just when 4 Aces GC appeared to be strengthening its grip on events, Pat Perez produced a bogey to move the leaders back to two of Iron Heads GC. This is far from over.

A Slip-Up For Ripper GC Lucas Herbert has just missed a putt for par at the 13th to go to one-over for his round and drop Ripper GC to three-under. Cameron Smith's team now needs to claw back five shots on leaders 4 Aces GC

DJ Leading By Example A look at the birdie putt from captain Dustin Johnson that handed 4 Aces GC a three-shot lead. That's how it stands with seven to play. DJ leading from the front 🫡He sinks the birdie to extend the @4AcesGC_ lead to 8-under 🔥#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/bWNPYsdvlnSeptember 22, 2024

Close Calls For The 4 Aces Having just mentioned that Johnson and Reed are players for the big moments for 4 Aces GC, they've each just narrowly missed birdie putts that would have extended the team's lead to five. As it stands, they're still three ahead and looking like the favorites for the $14m first prize.

4 Aces Experience To Prove Vital? 4 Aces GC won the first Team Championship, in 2022, while it finished fourth last year after heading into the tournament at the top of the team standings. Dustin Johnson's men only finished 10th this year, but that counts for nothing at this stage - will experience help get them over the line? They certainly have players for the big occasion in DJ and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed. There's a sense that the chasing pack wouldn't want them extending their three-shot lead by much more, even with eight to play.

Iron Heads Up For The Fight The Iron Heads may be the underdogs but they're making a fight of this. Despite slipping three behind 4 Aces GC, both Kevin Na has just played an excellent tee shot on the par 3 11th to leave a birdie opportunity.

Three-Shot Lead For 4 Aces GC And just like that, the 4 Aces GC lead becomes three with a Harold Varner III birdie putt. There are eight to play, so no panic yet for the three chasing, but it's starting to look a little ominous.

DJ Extends 4 Aces GC Lead Dustin Johnson has just made a birdie to extend 4 Aces GC's lead over the Iron Heads GC to two. Of course, that can all change quickly, particularly with nine to play, but at the moment, the two-time Major winner's team is in the driving seat in Dallas.

Legion XIII Missing Rahm? A look at the leaderboard shows us that Legion XIII are bottom of the four who can win the Team Championship, six of leaders 4 Aces GC. So, are they missing ill captain Jon Rahm? Maybe a little, but the real issue is that Kieran Vincent is out of sorts at three-over. Tyrrell Hatton is keeping the team in it. He's three-under with nine to play. John Catlin, who is standing in for Rahm, is one-under for the round with Caleb Surratt on the same score.

A Shock In The Offing? (Image credit: Getty Images) Iron Heads GC is the surprise package, having begun the tournament as the 13th and bottom seed. The team knocked out Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC in the semi-finals and they’re going well today too, just one off the lead. That’s surprising given the individual performances of the four players this season. Captain Kevin Na finished 33rd in the Individual Standings in 2024, with Danny Lee in 38th, Kozuma in 45th and Vincent finishing in the Drop Zone in 50th.