Sergio Garcia Signs Young Spaniard To LIV Golf Team
US Amateur semi-finalist Luis Masaveu has joined Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team in the LIV Golf League
Sergio Garcia has completed his Fireballs GC line-up for the 2025 LIV Golf League season after signing talented Spaniard Luis Masaveu.
The 22-year-old turned pro towards the end of last year after a stellar amateur career that included a semi-final appearance at the 2024 US Amateur Championship - which was just his second ever tournament in the US.
Masaveu also became the first Spanish amateur to make the cut at The Open last year and won the low-amateur honors at the Spanish Open in 2022 and 2024.
He turned pro ranked 16th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and quickly finished T9th at the Asian Tour's International Series Qatar. He also made the cut at the Saudi International before attempting to qualify for the LIV Golf League at the Promotions event in December.
He is the latest young star to join the 54-hole tour after 22-year-old Yubin Jang and 25-year-old Frederik Kjettrup.
Masaveu replaces the departing Eugenio Chacarra, who joined LIV Golf in 2022 as the World No.2 amateur. Chacarra won the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational as well as the 2023 St Andrews Bay Championship on the Asian Tour.
He is unable to play on the PGA Tour until 12 months after his most recent LIV appearance so will have to rely on DP World Tour invites or opt to play on the Asian Tour.
