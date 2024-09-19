LIV Golf Team Championship Quarter-Final Matchups Revealed

The matchups for the LIV Golf Team Championship quarter-finals have been announced as the season concludes this weekend at the Mardoe Golf Club in Dallas.

After 13 events of the regular season, which began with LIV Golf Mayakoba and ended with last week’s tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago, the seedings for this year’s Team Championship were finalized.

The top three teams in the standings – DeChambeau’s Crushers GC, Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII and Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC – earned a path straight into Saturday’s semi-finals, with Friday’s quarter-finals featuring the 10 teams seeded 4-13.

The higher-seeded teams in the quarters got to pick their opponents, with each matchup featuring two singles and one foursomes session.

Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC will take on Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC in the first matchup on Friday.

Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC face Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC, while Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC are against Majesticks GC, co-captained by Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

In the remaining matchups, Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC take on Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC, while Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC face Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC.

Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time, captains are no longer required to play each other, with five skippers – Garcia (Fireballs), Oosthuizen (Stinger), Kaymer (Cleeks), Watson (RangeGoats) and Mickelson (HyFlyers) – opting to partner one of their teammates in foursomes.

The teams that win at least two of their three matches will advance to Saturday’s semi-finals, joining the top three seeds in another round of match-play competition before Sunday’s stroke-play final round, with all scores from players on the last day counting for their respective teams.

The 13 teams are competing for a $50 million purse, with the winning side splitting a share of $14m.

Dallas resident DeChambeau and his Crushers GC side are the defending champions after claiming the team title in 2023.

The quarter-final matches begin with a shotgun start on Friday, September 20 at 11.15am (local time).

Quarter-final matches

4. Smash GC vs. 13. Iron Heads GC

Singles: Brooks Koepka (captain) vs. Kevin Na (captain); Talor Gooch vs. Danny Lee.

Foursomes: Jason Kokrak/Graeme McDowell vs. Jinichiro Kozuma/Scott Vincent.

5. Torque GC vs. 12. HyFlyers GC

Singles: Joaquin Niemann (captain) vs. Andy Ogletree; Sebastián Muñoz vs. Cameron Tringale.

Foursomes: Mito Pereira/Carlos Ortiz vs. Phil Mickelson (captain)/Brendan Steele.

6. Fireballs GC vs. 11. Majesticks GC

Singles: Eugenio Chacarra vs. Henrik Stenson (co-captain); David Puig vs. Ian Poulter (co-captain).

Foursomes: Sergio Garcia (captain)/Abraham Ancer vs. Lee Westwood (co-captain)/Sam Horsfield

7. Stinger GC vs. 8. Cleeks GC

Singles: Branden Grace vs. Adrian Meronk; Dean Burmester vs. Kalle Samooja.

Foursomes: Louis Oosthuizen (captain)/Charl Schwartzel vs. Martin Kaymer (captain)/Richard Bland

9. RangeGoats GC vs. 10. 4Aces GC

Singles: Peter Uihlein vs. Dustin Johnson (captain); Thomas Pieters vs. Patrick Reed.

Foursomes: Bubba Watson (captain)/Matthew Wolff vs. Harold Varner III/Pat Perez