LIV Golf Promotions Full Field, Format And What You Need To Know
Ahead of this week's LIV Golf Promotions at Riyadh Golf Club, the full field has been confirmed - and several notable names have been included...
The full field, format, and prize-money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions has been announced ahead of the competition at Riyadh Golf Club this week.
Among the line-up are former Ryder Cup and Walker Cup stars, plus winners of events on major tours all around the world and former top-ranked amateurs.
Chasing a single spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League, 93 players will feature in the three-day four-round event at the site of the Asian Tour's season finale between Thursday, December 12 and Saturday, December 14.
Incidentally, the Riyadh GC-hosted Saudi International - won by Joaquin Niemann - was an International Series tournament, and the top-10 finishers at the LIV Golf Promotions will earn starts at all 10 of the Asian Tour-sanctioned competitions next year.
Previewing the event, LIV Golf commissioner and CEO, Greg Norman said: "Building on our first and highly successful LIV Golf Promotions in 2023, the interest has only increased this year as one deserving player will earn the chance to compete in the LIV Golf League.
"The strong interest underscores the significance of creating more opportunities in our global sport to ensure current and rising stars of the game can build their careers and compete at the highest level.”
Ahead of the second-ever LIV Golf Promotions, here is everything you need to know about the event...
LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS FORMAT 2024
Narrowing down the 93 players to just one champion will take place across three days but over four rounds of individual stroke play.
On day one, 64 Category-A golfers will battle it out over 18 holes, with the top 20 and ties advancing to round two. On day two, scores will be reset and those who advanced will be joined by players from Category B (those relegated from LIV Golf plus select tour winners or high-finishers) for another single round of 18-hole stroke play.
Once again, the top-20 players and ties will advance to the marathon final day, where everyone involved will begin on even par once more.
Saturday's action will see the remaining golfers play 36 holes, with the leading player claiming a spot in the LIV Golf League and the opportunity to be signed by a team. Those who finish in the top-10, including ties, will earn starts at all 2025 International Series tournaments on the Asian Tour.
LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS BIG NAMES 2024
Four relegated players from teams in the 2024 LIV Golf League will attempt to immediately regain their place in the PIF-backed circuit, with Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja, Scott Vincent and Kieran Vincent joining Hudson Swafford - a permanent wildcard for the past season - on day two of the competition.
John Catlin and Ben Campbell served as Reserve Players in the LIV Golf League this past season, and after missing out on a spot via the International Series Rankings, the duo will hope to right those wrongs by winning this week. Wade Ormsby and Luis Carrera were also
There are several golfers who have previously won tour events all around the world in the 93-man field, including Tom Lewis, Adri Arnaus, and Martin Trainer, while former Ryder Cup player, Chris Wood arguably heads the list of European players to look out for as he continues his comeback in the game.
Among the batch of talented young players involved this week are Santiago De La Fuente - who won the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship, Max Kennedy - who was runner-up at the 2024 European Amateur - Luis Masaveu - beaten US Amateur semi-finalist - and Fred Biondi - the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Individual Champion.
LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS FULL FIELD 2024
Round One starters
- Alex Maguire
- Mark Power
- James Ashfield
- Barclay Brown
- Liam Nolan
- Matthew McClean (amateur)
- Jack Lundin
- Ben Van Wyk
- Santiago De La Fuente
- Ziqin Zhou (amateur)
- Max Kennedy
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Chang Wei-Iun
- Miguel Tabuena
- Travis Smyth
- Maverick Antcliff
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Ian Snyman
- Wade Ormsby
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kazuki Higa
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Sampson Yunhe-zheng
- Jak Carter
- Junghwan Lee
- Brett Rankin
- Fred Biondi
- Hurly Long
- Luis Masaveu
- Spencer Levin
- Jean Bekirian
- Logan McAllister
- Kota Kaneko
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- Martin Simonsen
- Bryce Easton
- Ross McGowan
- Joe Sullivan
- Christofer Blomstrand
- Bo Hoag
- Matthis Besard
- David Horsey
- Khalid Attieh
- Tom Lewis
- Luis Carrera
- Chase Hanna
- Turk Pettit
- Chris Wood
- Jed Morgan
- Borja Virto
- Max Rottluff
- Jose Islas
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Luke Schniederjans
- Adri Arnaus
- Renato Paratore
- Martin Trainer
- Taichi Kho
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- David Boriboonsub
Exempt into Round Two
- Inhoi Hur
- Ben Campbell
- Steve Lewton
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Jbe Kruger
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Michael Maguire
- Lee Chieh-po
- Richard T. Lee
- John Catlin
- Hongtaek Kim
- Daniel Gale
- Jack Buchanan
- Phoenix Campbell
- Jeongwoo Ham
- William Bruyeres
- Daihan Lee
- Wooyoung Cho
- Brett Coletta
- Dongmin Lee
- Chanwoo Kim
- Soomin Lee
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Matthew Griffin
- Hudson Swafford
- Kieran Vincent
- Scott Vincent
- Branden Grace
- Kalle Samooja
WHO IS NOT PLAYING IN LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS 2024?
A handful of key names not included in the LIV Golf Promotions field list include Anthony Kim and Bubba Watson, with both having finished inside the relegation places this season. Their respective absences suggest they will likely return in some capacity next year, with Watson the captain of RangeGoats GC.
Eugenio Chacarra was a member of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC until recently, when he was told his contract would not be extended after finishing in the Open Zone. The young Spaniard had been quoted as saying his agent was discussing a possible move to another team, but one report on social media said that he was a late withdrawal from LIV Golf Promotions after not being signed by another team and Chacarra's time with the 54-hole league was likely over.
Meanwhile, there are far fewer PGA Tour players than 12 months ago - when the likes of Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell teed it up - suggesting many are happy to sit tight and wait for a unification deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf League to occur in the relatively-near future.
LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS PAYOUT 2024
At the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions, there is a total prize purse of $1.5 million. The winner will earn $200,000, plus - crucially - a place in the lucrative LIV Golf League. Anthony Kim finished bottom of the standings last term and still collected just shy of $1 million in total.
Anyone who ends in the top-10 and ties this week will also earn starts on the Asian Tour's International Series - which regularly offered $2 million prize purses at each of its 10 events in 2024. The final two International Series tournaments put up $2.5 and $5 million purses, respectively.
HOW TO WATCH LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS 2024
LIV Golf Promotions will be available to watch live on the LIV Golf Plus app or the LIV Golf YouTube channel, plus its broadcast partners around the world.
Live coverage will be available for four hours on Thursday and Friday, with four-and-a-half hours of play broadcast on Saturday.
US (ET)
Thursday, December 12: 4:00am - 8:00am
Friday, December 13: 4:00am - 8:00am
Saturday, December 14: 4:30am - 9:00am
UK (GMT)
Thursday, December 12: 9:00am - 1:00pm
Friday, December 13: 9:00am - 1:00pm
Saturday, December 14: 9:30am - 2:00pm
Saudi (GMT +3)
Thursday, December 12: 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Friday, December 13: 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Saturday, December 14: 12:30pm - 5:00pm
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
