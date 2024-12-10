LIV Golf Promotions Full Field, Format And What You Need To Know

The full field, format, and prize-money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions has been announced ahead of the competition at Riyadh Golf Club this week.

Among the line-up are former Ryder Cup and Walker Cup stars, plus winners of events on major tours all around the world and former top-ranked amateurs.

Chasing a single spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League, 93 players will feature in the three-day four-round event at the site of the Asian Tour's season finale between Thursday, December 12 and Saturday, December 14.

Incidentally, the Riyadh GC-hosted Saudi International - won by Joaquin Niemann - was an International Series tournament, and the top-10 finishers at the LIV Golf Promotions will earn starts at all 10 of the Asian Tour-sanctioned competitions next year.

Previewing the event, LIV Golf commissioner and CEO, Greg Norman said: "Building on our first and highly successful LIV Golf Promotions in 2023, the interest has only increased this year as one deserving player will earn the chance to compete in the LIV Golf League.

LIV Golf commissioner and CEO, Greg Norman (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The strong interest underscores the significance of creating more opportunities in our global sport to ensure current and rising stars of the game can build their careers and compete at the highest level.”

Ahead of the second-ever LIV Golf Promotions, here is everything you need to know about the event...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS FORMAT 2024

Narrowing down the 93 players to just one champion will take place across three days but over four rounds of individual stroke play.

On day one, 64 Category-A golfers will battle it out over 18 holes, with the top 20 and ties advancing to round two. On day two, scores will be reset and those who advanced will be joined by players from Category B (those relegated from LIV Golf plus select tour winners or high-finishers) for another single round of 18-hole stroke play.

Once again, the top-20 players and ties will advance to the marathon final day, where everyone involved will begin on even par once more.

Saturday's action will see the remaining golfers play 36 holes, with the leading player claiming a spot in the LIV Golf League and the opportunity to be signed by a team. Those who finish in the top-10, including ties, will earn starts at all 2025 International Series tournaments on the Asian Tour.

Kalle Samooja (centre) won LIV Golf Promotions 2023 while Kieran Vincent (left) and Jinichiro Kozuma came through a playoff to join him (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS BIG NAMES 2024

Four relegated players from teams in the 2024 LIV Golf League will attempt to immediately regain their place in the PIF-backed circuit, with Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja, Scott Vincent and Kieran Vincent joining Hudson Swafford - a permanent wildcard for the past season - on day two of the competition.

John Catlin and Ben Campbell served as Reserve Players in the LIV Golf League this past season, and after missing out on a spot via the International Series Rankings, the duo will hope to right those wrongs by winning this week. Wade Ormsby and Luis Carrera were also

There are several golfers who have previously won tour events all around the world in the 93-man field, including Tom Lewis, Adri Arnaus, and Martin Trainer, while former Ryder Cup player, Chris Wood arguably heads the list of European players to look out for as he continues his comeback in the game.

Among the batch of talented young players involved this week are Santiago De La Fuente - who won the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship, Max Kennedy - who was runner-up at the 2024 European Amateur - Luis Masaveu - beaten US Amateur semi-finalist - and Fred Biondi - the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Individual Champion.

John Catlin was a LIV Golf League Reserve Player in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS FULL FIELD 2024

Round One starters

Alex Maguire

Mark Power

James Ashfield

Barclay Brown

Liam Nolan

Matthew McClean (amateur)

Jack Lundin

Ben Van Wyk

Santiago De La Fuente

Ziqin Zhou (amateur)

Max Kennedy

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Phachara Khongwatmai

Stefano Mazzoli

Chang Wei-Iun

Miguel Tabuena

Travis Smyth

Maverick Antcliff

Gunn Charoenkul

Ian Snyman

Wade Ormsby

Jazz Janewattananond

Kazuki Higa

Bjorn Hellgren

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Sampson Yunhe-zheng

Jak Carter

Junghwan Lee

Brett Rankin

Fred Biondi

Hurly Long

Luis Masaveu

Spencer Levin

Jean Bekirian

Logan McAllister

Kota Kaneko

Tatsunori Shogenji

Martin Simonsen

Bryce Easton

Ross McGowan

Joe Sullivan

Christofer Blomstrand

Bo Hoag

Matthis Besard

David Horsey

Khalid Attieh

Tom Lewis

Luis Carrera

Chase Hanna

Turk Pettit

Chris Wood

Jed Morgan

Borja Virto

Max Rottluff

Jose Islas

Ollie Schniederjans

Luke Schniederjans

Adri Arnaus

Renato Paratore

Martin Trainer

Taichi Kho

Nick Voke

Jeunghun Wang

David Boriboonsub

Exempt into Round Two

Inhoi Hur

Ben Campbell

Steve Lewton

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Jbe Kruger

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Michael Maguire

Lee Chieh-po

Richard T. Lee

John Catlin

Hongtaek Kim

Daniel Gale

Jack Buchanan

Phoenix Campbell

Jeongwoo Ham

William Bruyeres

Daihan Lee

Wooyoung Cho

Brett Coletta

Dongmin Lee

Chanwoo Kim

Soomin Lee

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Matthew Griffin

Hudson Swafford

Kieran Vincent

Scott Vincent

Branden Grace

Kalle Samooja

Branden Grace was relegated after the 2024 LIV Golf season (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO IS NOT PLAYING IN LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS 2024?

A handful of key names not included in the LIV Golf Promotions field list include Anthony Kim and Bubba Watson, with both having finished inside the relegation places this season. Their respective absences suggest they will likely return in some capacity next year, with Watson the captain of RangeGoats GC.

Eugenio Chacarra was a member of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC until recently, when he was told his contract would not be extended after finishing in the Open Zone. The young Spaniard had been quoted as saying his agent was discussing a possible move to another team, but one report on social media said that he was a late withdrawal from LIV Golf Promotions after not being signed by another team and Chacarra's time with the 54-hole league was likely over.

Meanwhile, there are far fewer PGA Tour players than 12 months ago - when the likes of Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell teed it up - suggesting many are happy to sit tight and wait for a unification deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf League to occur in the relatively-near future.

Kim earned almost $1m in 2024 despite finishing bottom of the LIV standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS PAYOUT 2024

At the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions, there is a total prize purse of $1.5 million. The winner will earn $200,000, plus - crucially - a place in the lucrative LIV Golf League. Anthony Kim finished bottom of the standings last term and still collected just shy of $1 million in total.

Anyone who ends in the top-10 and ties this week will also earn starts on the Asian Tour's International Series - which regularly offered $2 million prize purses at each of its 10 events in 2024. The final two International Series tournaments put up $2.5 and $5 million purses, respectively.

HOW TO WATCH LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS 2024

LIV Golf Promotions will be available to watch live on the LIV Golf Plus app or the LIV Golf YouTube channel, plus its broadcast partners around the world.

Live coverage will be available for four hours on Thursday and Friday, with four-and-a-half hours of play broadcast on Saturday.

US (ET)

Thursday, December 12: 4:00am - 8:00am

Friday, December 13: 4:00am - 8:00am

Saturday, December 14: 4:30am - 9:00am

UK (GMT)

Thursday, December 12: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Friday, December 13: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Saturday, December 14: 9:30am - 2:00pm

Saudi (GMT +3)

Thursday, December 12: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Friday, December 13: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Saturday, December 14: 12:30pm - 5:00pm