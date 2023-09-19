LIV Golf Pro Returns After Five Months Out Following Hip Surgery
Majesticks GC player Sam Horsfield will play in Chicago after withdrawing from LIV Golf's Adelaide event in April
LIV Golf player Sam Horsfield will return to action in the circuit’s Chicago tournament after undergoing hip surgery.
Horsfield had contributed finishes of 45th in the season opener at Mayakoba in Mexico, 19th in Tucson and 10th in Orlando before being forced to withdraw from the second round of April’s LIV Golf Adelaide tournament.
That left his Majesticks GC team short of a player, which opened the door for super-sub Laurie Canter to be drafted in alongside Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson on the team.
Canter has represented Majestics GC in the seven tournaments since LIV Golf’s debut in Australia after initially standing in for Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer after he missed the first three tournaments of the season with a wrist injury.
During his time with Majesticks GC, Canter was largely solid if unspectacular, with 18th at LIV Golf Greenbrier his best finish.
The return of Horsfield was announced on the official Majesticks GC Instagram account, with a message that read: “Sam is back in the saddle. After 5 months out following hip surgery, he makes his comeback this week at #LIVChicago. Excited to have you back @samhorsfield96.”
With just three tournaments to go in the season, the 26-year-old, who won three times on the DP World Tour before moving to LIV Golf, returns to action with the team just two places off the bottom of the standings, with two fifth-placed finishes its best efforts so far.
Last time out, in the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament, Majesticks GC finished rock bottom of the team standings for the second time this season, and the three co-captains will be hoping the return of their regular team member will be enough to inspire a change of fortunes, starting in the event at Rich Harvest Farms.
Horsfield isn't the only player associated with LIV Golf player who has suffered a hip injury in recent months. Before the season began, Hudson Swafford announced he would undergo hip surgery that would force him out for six months. Then, earlier this week, former LIV Golf pro Justin Harding announced he is hoping to return to action in 2024 as he continues his recovery from a fractured hip.
