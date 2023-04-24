LIV Golf Super-Sub Drafted In After Sam Horsfield Withdraws
Laurie Canter will be reunited with Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood on Majesticks GC for the Singapore tournament
LIV Golf’s debut in Australia was deemed a huge success by many of its players, but it didn’t go the way Majesticks GC’s Sam Horsfield had planned as the Englishman had to withdraw due to injury after the second round.
There is little time to recover before the next event in the schedule, this week’s tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Unfortunately for Horsfield, it comes too soon for him to line up alongside teammates Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson.
Replacing him in the line-up is a man already familiar to Poulter and Westwood, fellow Englishman Laurie Canter. In LIV Golf's inaugural tournament at London’s Centurion Club, Canter was on the same team as Poulter, Westwood and the man he replaces this week. He retained his slot for the second tournament, in Portland, Oregon, before being replaced by newcomer Henrik Stenson.
Following the Swede's arrival, Canter moved to Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC for the remainder of the season. He was then one of seven players dropped ahead of season two of the circuit, but has played three times in 2023, again on Cleeks GC, after Kaymer missed the start of the season with injury.
Canter has contributed relatively moderate results in his LIV Golf career so far, with two finishes of 11th his best in 2022 and his finish of 15th at LIV Golf Orlando his highest so far this year.
He rejoins a team that has failed to reach expectations in the four 2023 tournaments. Majesticks GC began the season in underwhelming fashion, finishing 11th at LIV Golf Mayakoba, and it got worse in the next event in Tuscon, where they finished bottom.
An improvement in Orlando saw the team reach sixth helped by Stenson’s finish of 11th in the individual event with Horsfield one place above him. Any optimism the team gained from that tournament would have been tempered in Australia, though, where Majesticks GC once again finished 11th to leave them bottom of the team standings heading into this week’s tournament.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
