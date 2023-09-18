Former LIV Golf Pro Hoping For 2024 Return After Long Injury Layoff
Justin Harding has outlined the extent of his hip injury and revealed he’s targeting next year for his return
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Former LIV Golf player Justin Harding has given an update on his injury progress after a fractured hip forced him out of action for part of 2022 and much of 2023.
The South African was one of the circuit’s original intake of players and played in the opening three tournaments of the 2022 season.
His career on the start-up was short-lived, though, and he was one of several players to make way for new signings, including Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III, at the end of August last year, and since then he has competed on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour.
However, the injury meant that his last action of 2022 came in the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished T23, while his return in 2023 was cut short after nine starts with April’s International Series Vietnam.
Now, the 37-year-old has provided an update on the extent of the injury, which he revealed had worsened this year. He wrote on Instagram: “Full circle and some… yesterday marked 1 year since I was told I’d fractured my hip and couldn’t play for the remainder of the ‘22 season.
“After an attempt at returning in the early part of the year I was told I’d now had multiple fractures of the same hip and advised to stop once again. “
Harding then confirmed that there would be no return before the New Year. He continued: “It’s been 6 months now without competitive golf. ‘23 season will be lost I can only hope to get back in time for next season.
“Still not swinging but trying everything I can to be as ready as ever when the imagery says I’m healed. Will still be a long road back to pro competition but I’m looking forward to the challenge and being back out competing with the best where I belong.”
A post shared by Justin Harding (@hackharding)
A photo posted by on
After playing in the opening LIV Golf of 2022 at London’s Centurion Club, where he finished T10, Harding opened up on the “awkward situation” of legal action taken by the DP World Tour on its members who played in the tournament.
Despite that, he also played in the following LIV Golf Portland tournament, where he finished T8 and LIV Golf Bedminster, where he finished T19. Just four more starts followed for him in 2022, with two on the Asian Tour’s International Series and two on the DP World Tour, including his final appearance of the year at Wentworth.
Harding returned to action for January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he missed the cut, but a little over three months later, his year was cut short after another missed cut in Vietnam.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Padraig Harrington Suggests New Major Qualifying Criteria
The Irishman thinks four of the biggest tournaments in the game should hand exemptions to each of the following year’s Majors
By Mike Hall Published
-
12 Highest Ranked Players Missing The Solheim Cup This Week
Both teams are stacked with top players for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin, but some big names are missing out
By Mike Hall Published