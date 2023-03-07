LIV Golf Australia Debut To Feature 'Party Hole'
The Australian stop on the LIV Golf League is set to feature a hole inspired by the 16th at the WM Phoenix Open
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
LIV Golf makes its Australian debut next month when the LIV Golf League heads to the Grange GC in Adelaide.
The event is expected to welcome 20,000 spectators each day, where a 'party hole' in the style of TPC Scottsdale's stadium hole will be in use on the par-3 12th.
The 12th, which will be known as 'The Watering Hole', is also set to have DJs and live music. A number of premium-priced grandstands will be set up for hospitality guests, where various packages featuring unlimited drinks, buffet food and entertainment will be on offer.
The Grange is the venue where LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman won his first professional title in 1976 at the West Lakes Classic. The club also formerly hosted the South Australian Open, the 2019 and 2016 Women’s Australian Open and the Australian Amateur.
It will be the fourth event on the 14-tournament, $405m LIV Golf League in 2023 following the opener in Mexico, the second event in Tucson, Arizona and then Orlando, Florida.
Watch the 7NEWS clip on the 'Party Hole':
🚨 LIV Golf Adelaide will have a party hole set up on the 12th, similar to the 16th at WMPO #LIVGolf @7NewsAdelaide pic.twitter.com/gQ2v70QnQcMarch 6, 2023
Charles Howell III won the first LIV Golf event of the year in Mexico, where he beat Peter Uihlein by four strokes.
LIV Golf currently features a number of Australians, including reigning Open Champion Cameron Smith. He captains Ripper GC, which is an all-Aussie quartet along with Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Jed Morgan.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Arccos Unveils Brand New Apple Watch Updates
Arccos Golf users will no longer need their phone when tracking their shots on the golf course
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Best New Under Armour Golf Gear 2023
Under Armour makes some of the best golf gear in the game worn by leading athletes like Jordan Spieth. Here's our guide to the best products from the brand.
By Sam De'Ath • Published