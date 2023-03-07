LIV Golf Australia Debut To Feature 'Party Hole'

LIV Golf makes its Australian debut next month when the LIV Golf League heads to the Grange GC in Adelaide.

The event is expected to welcome 20,000 spectators each day, where a 'party hole' in the style of TPC Scottsdale's stadium hole will be in use on the par-3 12th.

The 12th, which will be known as 'The Watering Hole', is also set to have DJs and live music. A number of premium-priced grandstands will be set up for hospitality guests, where various packages featuring unlimited drinks, buffet food and entertainment will be on offer.

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

The Grange is the venue where LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman won his first professional title in 1976 at the West Lakes Classic. The club also formerly hosted the South Australian Open, the 2019 and 2016 Women’s Australian Open and the Australian Amateur.

It will be the fourth event on the 14-tournament, $405m LIV Golf League in 2023 following the opener in Mexico, the second event in Tucson, Arizona and then Orlando, Florida.

Watch the 7NEWS clip on the 'Party Hole':

🚨 LIV Golf Adelaide will have a party hole set up on the 12th, similar to the 16th at WMPO #LIVGolf @7NewsAdelaide

Charles Howell III won the first LIV Golf event of the year in Mexico, where he beat Peter Uihlein by four strokes.

LIV Golf currently features a number of Australians, including reigning Open Champion Cameron Smith. He captains Ripper GC, which is an all-Aussie quartet along with Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Jed Morgan.