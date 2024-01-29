Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024

Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event

Justin Rose poses with the trophy after his win at the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Justin Rose defends his Pebble Beach Pro-Am title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The second of the PGA Tour’s signature events takes place with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Justin Rose defends his title.

Like the first tournament of the year, The Sentry, players will be competing for a huge $20m purse, with the winner in line for a $3.6m windfall.

The tournament is one of the Tour’s controversial no-cut, limited-field events, meaning only 80 players will be participating. The player who emerges as runner-up from the field will claim $2.18m, while there’s another seven-figure sum, $1.38m, available to the player who finishes third.

Even with the bumper prize money payout for the action at two courses, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, it still falls $5m short of the fund available at another men’s tournament taking place at the same time, LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club. However, it is significantly more than the $2.5m on the table at the DP World Tour’s inaugural Bahrain Championship.

Thanks to some changes to the Official World Golf ranking that were announced in December, the winner also stands to earn around 79 world ranking points, with only the four Majors and The Players Championship offering more. As well as that, there are also 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,180,000
3rd$1,380,000
4th$980,000
5th$820,000
6th$725,000
7th$675,000
8th$625,000
9th$585,000
10th$545,000
11th$505,000
12th$465,000
13th$425,000
14th$385,000
15th$365,000
16th$345,000
17th$325,000
18th$305,000
19th$285,000
20th$265,000
21st$245,000
22nd$225,000
23rd$209,000
24th$193,000
25th$177,000
26th$161,000
27th$155,000
28th$149,000
29th$143,000
30th$137,000
31st$131,000
32nd$125,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$95,000
39th$91,000
40th$87,000
41st$83,000
42nd$79,000
43rd$75,000
44th$71,000
45th$67,000
46th$63,000
47th$59,000
48th$55,800
49th$53,000
50th$51,400
51st$50,200
52nd$49,000
53rd448,200
54th$47,400
55th$47,000
56th$46,600
57th$46,200
58th$45,800
59th$45,400
60th$45,000
61st$44,600
62nd$44,000
63rd$43,800
64th$43,400
65th$43,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at The American Express

Scottie Scheffler is top of the world rankings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a signature event, many of the world’s best players are in the field, including the player at the top of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler, and the star directly beneath him, Rory McIlroy, who is making just his second appearance at the tournament.

Other players in the world’s top 10 competing are Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.

Nick Dunlap also plays his first tournament as a professional after he made history by becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event for 33 years at The American Express.

Justin Rose is the defending champion, and he also plays, along with 2022 champion Tom Hoge and 2020 winner Nick Taylor. Another former champion in the field is 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.

Who Is In The Field For The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

As one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the tournament has a field packed with world-class talent. Among them is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and the man directly beneath him in the rankings, Rory McIlroy. 

Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark also play, along with defending champion Justin Rose and Nick Dunlap, who has turned pro after becoming the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event at The American Express.

Which Celebrities Are In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Unlike previous years, there aren’t the same number of high-profile celebrities in the tournament, with regulars including Bill Murray and Ray Romano stepping aside. There are still some famous faces from beyond the golf world, though, including NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Topics
Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa Jon Rahm Rory Mcilroy Scottie Scheffler Tiger Woods
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸