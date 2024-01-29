Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024
Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event
The second of the PGA Tour’s signature events takes place with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Justin Rose defends his title.
Like the first tournament of the year, The Sentry, players will be competing for a huge $20m purse, with the winner in line for a $3.6m windfall.
The tournament is one of the Tour’s controversial no-cut, limited-field events, meaning only 80 players will be participating. The player who emerges as runner-up from the field will claim $2.18m, while there’s another seven-figure sum, $1.38m, available to the player who finishes third.
Even with the bumper prize money payout for the action at two courses, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, it still falls $5m short of the fund available at another men’s tournament taking place at the same time, LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club. However, it is significantly more than the $2.5m on the table at the DP World Tour’s inaugural Bahrain Championship.
Thanks to some changes to the Official World Golf ranking that were announced in December, the winner also stands to earn around 79 world ranking points, with only the four Majors and The Players Championship offering more. As well as that, there are also 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Who Are The Star Names In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
As a signature event, many of the world’s best players are in the field, including the player at the top of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler, and the star directly beneath him, Rory McIlroy, who is making just his second appearance at the tournament.
Other players in the world’s top 10 competing are Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.
Nick Dunlap also plays his first tournament as a professional after he made history by becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event for 33 years at The American Express.
Justin Rose is the defending champion, and he also plays, along with 2022 champion Tom Hoge and 2020 winner Nick Taylor. Another former champion in the field is 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.
Who Is In The Field For The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
As one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the tournament has a field packed with world-class talent. Among them is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and the man directly beneath him in the rankings, Rory McIlroy.
Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark also play, along with defending champion Justin Rose and Nick Dunlap, who has turned pro after becoming the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event at The American Express.
Which Celebrities Are In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
Unlike previous years, there aren’t the same number of high-profile celebrities in the tournament, with regulars including Bill Murray and Ray Romano stepping aside. There are still some famous faces from beyond the golf world, though, including NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Andy Ogletree Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer
Andy Ogletree is a former US amateur champion who now plays in the LIV Golf League
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Cleveland HB SOFT 2 Retreve Putter Review
We try the all new HB SOFT 2 Retreve putter, the first of its kind from Cleveland, to see how it performs
By David Usher Published
-
LIV Golf Confirms Big Spanish TV Deal After Jon Rahm Signing
The 54-hole circuit has signed an agreement with a Spanish subscription platform to show all of the League's tournaments throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Dang, This Guy Really Controls The World' - Max Homa On The Moment He Understood The Tiger Woods Effect
Ahead of his Farmers Insurance Open title defence, Homa recounted a story from his early years on tour involving the 15-time Major winner at Torrey Pines
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods And TaylorMade Planning To Launch New Golf Brand With An Eye-Catching Logo
The 15-time Major winner recently split with Nike after 27 years and appears to be launching a new brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Forgot I Was Nominated’ - Rory McIlroy Labels BBC SPOTY A ‘Popularity Contest’
The Northern Irishman appeared to take aim at the lack of golf coverage on the BBC and called the channel's Sports Personality of the Year award "a popularity contest"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Sergio Feels He Deserves A Lot Of Things' - Rory McIlroy Claps Back At Former Ryder Cup Teammate Over LIV Golf Future
The World No.2 gave a zesty response when asked about Sergio Garcia's claim that LIV Golf deserves to be important for more than a month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Oh My Word' - Rory McIlroy Three Putts From Two Feet To Halt Title Charge At Dubai Invitational
The World No.2 was on a run of three birdies and appeared to be destined to take the lead on his own before a shocking three-putt on the 14th put a shuddering halt to his momentum
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?
The 15-time Major champion brought at end to his iconic partnership with Nike recently - but what will Tiger wear next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Splits With Nike After 27 Years
The 15-time Major winner has been sponsored by the iconic brand since he was 20 but will now move on from the famous Swoosh as he embarks on the next chapter of his career
By Jonny Leighfield Published