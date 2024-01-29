Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024

The second of the PGA Tour’s signature events takes place with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Justin Rose defends his title.

Like the first tournament of the year, The Sentry, players will be competing for a huge $20m purse, with the winner in line for a $3.6m windfall.

The tournament is one of the Tour’s controversial no-cut, limited-field events, meaning only 80 players will be participating. The player who emerges as runner-up from the field will claim $2.18m, while there’s another seven-figure sum, $1.38m, available to the player who finishes third.

Even with the bumper prize money payout for the action at two courses, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, it still falls $5m short of the fund available at another men’s tournament taking place at the same time, LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club. However, it is significantly more than the $2.5m on the table at the DP World Tour’s inaugural Bahrain Championship.

Thanks to some changes to the Official World Golf ranking that were announced in December, the winner also stands to earn around 79 world ranking points, with only the four Majors and The Players Championship offering more. As well as that, there are also 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Scottie Scheffler is top of the world rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a signature event, many of the world’s best players are in the field, including the player at the top of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler, and the star directly beneath him, Rory McIlroy, who is making just his second appearance at the tournament.

Other players in the world’s top 10 competing are Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.

Nick Dunlap also plays his first tournament as a professional after he made history by becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event for 33 years at The American Express.

Justin Rose is the defending champion, and he also plays, along with 2022 champion Tom Hoge and 2020 winner Nick Taylor. Another former champion in the field is 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.

Who Is In The Field For The Pebble Beach Pro-Am? As one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the tournament has a field packed with world-class talent. Among them is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and the man directly beneath him in the rankings, Rory McIlroy. Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark also play, along with defending champion Justin Rose and Nick Dunlap, who has turned pro after becoming the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event at The American Express.