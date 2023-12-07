Brooks Koepka Signs LIV Golf Number One Talor Gooch As Wolff Finally Departs Team

Two trades have been made for the 2024 LIV Golf League season with the headline being this year's dominant individual winner Talor Gooch switching teams with Matt Wolff.

Gooch will join Smash GC captained by Brooks Koepka, and replace Wolff who finally moves on after his troubled relationship with Koepka.

After three wins last season, including back-to-back victories in Adelaide and Singapore, Gooch won the individual title for the RangeGoats - finishing ahead of Cameron Smith and his new team captain Koepka.

It's a busy day for Bubba Watson as captain of the RangeGoats, who has not only swapped Gooch for Wolff, but also agreed on a deal with Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces that will see Harold Varner III swap places with Peter Uihlein.

Koepka has also been active in the market after signing former US Open champion Graeme McDowell to replace his brother Chase after he was relegated from LIV Golf.

It means Koepka's Smash GC team line-up is set with the five-time Major champion being joined by Gooch, McDowell and Jason Kokrak.

“This couldn't be a stronger offseason move for us," said Koepka. "Bringing Talor in, Smash GC goes from a contender to a juggernaut in 2024.

"He's the ultimate competitor, a three-time LIV Golf tournament winner and crowned the Individual Champion. We had our own battles on the course last season; I'd be lying if I didn't say how excited I am to see him on the podium for our squad now."

Koepka won two events himself last season but his Smash GC side could only finish eighth in the team standings after a poor display from his brother and the huge fallout with Wolff.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨 WELCOME THE CHAMP @talorgooch TO #SmashGC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mA5M2F6RKaDecember 7, 2023 See more

Koepka called Wolff as a "wasted talent" back in July and said he had given up on him as "one guy is not going to give any effort" for his team. Wolff later responded to the five-time Major champion's claims, saying he was "heartbroken" as he continued to deal with mental health challenges.

Wolff will now try and find a more welcome home with Watson's RangeGoats, which now comprises the two-time Masters champion, Uihlein and Thomas Pieters.

"We’re excited to have Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein join RangeGoats GC," said Watson.

"They are both very talented players and good people that I have gotten to know better since joining LIV. They are also close friends.

Trade confirmed:@PeterUihlein ➡️ @RangeGoatsGC @HV3_Golf ➡️ @4AcesGC_ #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/LOEXNzbTfEDecember 7, 2023 See more

"When we realized it was possible to get both Matt and Peter via separate transactions, we felt it could be a good long-term move for the RangeGoats, both on and off the course. The only bad thing is, I might be the shortest hitter on the team."

And Johnson's 4 Aces sees the former World No.1 playing alongside new signing Varner and his two other teammates Patrick Reed and Pat Perez.