Joaquin Niemann is reportedly set for significant DP World Tour schedule in 2027 after agreeing a deal that could see him play up to 20 events.

The former LIV Golf star is not currently a full member of the circuit, but according to Golf Channel Latin America, he has reached an agreement that could see him receive between 15 and 20 tournament invitations next season.

Niemann, who won a record nine individual titles on LIV Golf, has three titles in 2026. Two came on LIV Golf, while the other was at his home open, the Abierto de Chile.

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Meanwhile, X account Flushing It reports that another former LIV Golfer, Lucas Herbert, “has also agreed a deal to play 15 events on the DP World Tour in the 2027 season.”

Lucas Herbert has also agreed a deal to play 15 events on the DP World Tour in the 2027 season. The membership application deadline is today and more details on ex LIV players deals to play on sponsor exemptions next season should be announced next week. Lucas is currently the 3rd highest ranked Australian in the world at 53rd, has won 3 times on the DP World Tour including the Dubai Desert Classic and has 8 global wins. He’ll be another big asset to the tour in 2027. @lhgolf5 @DPWorldTourNovember 14, 2026

Should the news be confirmed, both players will head to the DP World Tour after an excellent year.

Like Niemann, Herbert also won twice on LIV Golf in its final season and impressed at The Open, where he was firmly in contention for victory before finishing T6 at Royal Birkdale.

Lucas Herbert is also set for opportunities on the DP World Tour in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should either player claim a DP World Tour title in the 2027 season, they will secure membership through the 2029 season.

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Another former LIV Golfer, Adrian Meronk, secured his DP World Tour future through 2028 with victory at this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The news that Niemann and Herbert are set for regular DP World Tour starts comes shortly after it was confirmed that three former LIV Golfers had received invites to the first event of the 2027 season, the BMW Australian PGA Championship, despite not being members.

Thomas Pieters, Carlos Ortiz and Michael La Sasso will all play at the event, which will be held at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney between November 26th and 29th.

Niemann and Herbert may not be the only former LIV Golfers to secure regular playing opportunities on the DP World Tour next season.

Earlier in the month, The Telegraph’s James Corrigan reported that one of LIV Golf’s biggest names, Bryson DeChambeau, had been offered the chance to take up full playing privileges on the DP World Tour next season thanks to his 2024 US Open win.

More clarity on DeChambeau's future is expected on Tuesday, with DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings confirming to Sky Sports that an announcement regarding memberships for the 2027 season will be made that day.