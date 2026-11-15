9 Big Names To Miss The CME Group Tour Championship

The LPGA Tour season is rapidly drawing to a close, with The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican the last opportunity for players to make it into the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe rankings.

Those who have can look forward to the prospect of competing in the CME Group Tour Championship and the chance to win the season-long race, as well as a payday of $4 million.

The field is set to be star-studded, with players including Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, Lottie Woad, Hannah Green and Brooke Henderson all comfortably in the top 60.

However, for some other high-profile players, their LPGA Tour campaign has now come to an end, either through not doing enough to qualify at The Annika or because they didn't compete at the event.

Here are nine of the most notable names to miss out on the CME Group Tour Championship.

Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee opted not to play in The Annika (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee misses the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time since 2014.

The Australian began the year third in the world rankings, but after a generally disappointing season that saw her contend with swing issues, she has slumped to 24th.

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In the end, she opted against playing at The Annika, instead drawing a line under her season after finishing last at the Toto Japan Classic at 17-over-par, 11 shots adrift of her nearest competitor.

That leaves her 79th in the Race to CME Globe standings and out of next week’s event.

Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko misses the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time as an LPGA Tour pro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ko is a two-time winner of the CME Group Tour Championship, but she won’t be adding a third title in 2026.

The South Korean had a good week at The Annika, finishing T16, but it only lifted her five places in the season-long rankings to 88th.

As a result, she misses the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time as an LPGA Tour player.

Angel Yin

Angel Yin missed the cut at The Annika (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Yin began the week inside the top 60 of the season-long rankings, in 58th.

Things didn’t go as she’d hoped at Pelican Golf Club, though, with rounds of 72 and 69 ensuring she missed the cut, as well as a place in next week’s event.

Yin finds herself stranded in 61st in the Race to CME Globe rankings, just one place outside the cut-off.

Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu's dip in form continued this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just three years after a breakout season saw her climb to the top of the world rankings, two-time Major winner Lilia Vu’s poor form continued in 2026.

Most alarming was a run of 11 consecutive missed cuts between June and September.

She broke that run at the Lotte Championship, but another missed cut at The Annika means she finishes 101st in the Race to CME Globe rankings.

Ariya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn didn't play in The Annika (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Major winner Ariya Jutanugarn showed flashes of her best form in 2026, including two top-10 finishes.

However, she didn't do enough to make it into the top 60 of the rankings for the chance to add a second CME Group Tour Championship title to her glittering resume.

Like Minjee Lee, she didn’t play at The Annika, and because of that, she finished the season 77th in the rankings.

Linn Grant

Linn Grant couldn't repeat her winning form of 2025 at the 2026 Annika (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite starting The Annika 84th in the rankings, it’s likely Grant would have had some confidence in reaching the top 60, having claimed her second LPGA Tour title at the event a year ago.

The defending champion never really looked like producing a repeat of that achievement.

The Swede finished T43 at Pelican Golf Club, climbing just two places in the season-long rankings.

Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso struggled to find her best form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time US Women’s Open champion Saso is another player whose form hasn’t been at its best in 2026.

Saso, who also missed out of the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, couldn’t produce a top-10 finish this season, and a T26 at The Annika was not enough to give her a chance.

That means she finished the season 109th in the rankings, 49 places outside the cut-off.

Megan Khang

Megan Khang finished 103rd in the rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 CPKC Women’s Open champion has had a relatively disappointing season, with a T12 at the Mizuho Americas Open being the highlight.

As a result, the American began The Annika 105th in the Race to CME Globe rankings.

A T43 saw her climb two places, but she misses the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time since 2015.

To compound the agony for Khang, she narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have given her the points she needed to climb into the top 100 and retain full LPGA Tour playing privileges.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Nanna Koertz Madsen didn't quite do enough to qualify for CME Group Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand champion came close to booking her place at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The Team Europe Solheim Cup star was 68th in the rankings at the start of the week, and she performed well at The Annika, placing T11.

However, it wasn’t quite enough, as it only saw her advance five places in the rankings to 63rd.

As a result, she misses out on a third consecutive appearance at the CME Group Tour Championship.