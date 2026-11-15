9 Big Names To Miss The CME Group Tour Championship

The LPGA Tour season is rapidly drawing to a close, with The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican the last opportunity for players to make it into the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe rankings.
Those who have can look forward to the prospect of competing in the CME Group Tour Championship and the chance to win the season-long race, as well as a payday of $4 million.
The field is set to be star-studded, with players including Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, Lottie Woad, Hannah Green and Brooke Henderson all comfortably in the top 60.
However, for some other high-profile players, their LPGA Tour campaign has now come to an end, either through not doing enough to qualify at The Annika or because they didn't compete at the event.
Here are nine of the most notable names to miss out on the CME Group Tour Championship.
Minjee Lee
Lee misses the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time since 2014.
The Australian began the year third in the world rankings, but after a generally disappointing season that saw her contend with swing issues, she has slumped to 24th.
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In the end, she opted against playing at The Annika, instead drawing a line under her season after finishing last at the Toto Japan Classic at 17-over-par, 11 shots adrift of her nearest competitor.
That leaves her 79th in the Race to CME Globe standings and out of next week’s event.
Jin Young Ko
Ko is a two-time winner of the CME Group Tour Championship, but she won’t be adding a third title in 2026.
The South Korean had a good week at The Annika, finishing T16, but it only lifted her five places in the season-long rankings to 88th.
As a result, she misses the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time as an LPGA Tour player.
Angel Yin
Two-time LPGA Tour winner Yin began the week inside the top 60 of the season-long rankings, in 58th.
Things didn’t go as she’d hoped at Pelican Golf Club, though, with rounds of 72 and 69 ensuring she missed the cut, as well as a place in next week’s event.
Yin finds herself stranded in 61st in the Race to CME Globe rankings, just one place outside the cut-off.
Lilia Vu
Just three years after a breakout season saw her climb to the top of the world rankings, two-time Major winner Lilia Vu’s poor form continued in 2026.
Most alarming was a run of 11 consecutive missed cuts between June and September.
She broke that run at the Lotte Championship, but another missed cut at The Annika means she finishes 101st in the Race to CME Globe rankings.
Ariya Jutanugarn
Two-time Major winner Ariya Jutanugarn showed flashes of her best form in 2026, including two top-10 finishes.
However, she didn't do enough to make it into the top 60 of the rankings for the chance to add a second CME Group Tour Championship title to her glittering resume.
Like Minjee Lee, she didn’t play at The Annika, and because of that, she finished the season 77th in the rankings.
Linn Grant
Despite starting The Annika 84th in the rankings, it’s likely Grant would have had some confidence in reaching the top 60, having claimed her second LPGA Tour title at the event a year ago.
The defending champion never really looked like producing a repeat of that achievement.
The Swede finished T43 at Pelican Golf Club, climbing just two places in the season-long rankings.
Yuka Saso
Two-time US Women’s Open champion Saso is another player whose form hasn’t been at its best in 2026.
Saso, who also missed out of the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, couldn’t produce a top-10 finish this season, and a T26 at The Annika was not enough to give her a chance.
That means she finished the season 109th in the rankings, 49 places outside the cut-off.
Megan Khang
The 2023 CPKC Women’s Open champion has had a relatively disappointing season, with a T12 at the Mizuho Americas Open being the highlight.
As a result, the American began The Annika 105th in the Race to CME Globe rankings.
A T43 saw her climb two places, but she misses the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time since 2015.
To compound the agony for Khang, she narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have given her the points she needed to climb into the top 100 and retain full LPGA Tour playing privileges.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand champion came close to booking her place at the CME Group Tour Championship.
The Team Europe Solheim Cup star was 68th in the rankings at the start of the week, and she performed well at The Annika, placing T11.
However, it wasn’t quite enough, as it only saw her advance five places in the rankings to 63rd.
As a result, she misses out on a third consecutive appearance at the CME Group Tour Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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