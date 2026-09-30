Why Are 26 LIV Golfers Playing At The 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

Typically one of the most popular and interesting events for fans of the DP World Tour anyway, another dimension was added to this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship via the addition of more than 20 players from the LIV Golf League.

More specifically, there are 22 full-time LIV players up in Scotland this week while another four golfers who operate as reserves for the league have also secured a tee time.

Such a high number of LIV players is slightly unusual at the Alfred Dunhill Links, with the 2025 edition welcoming 16 and 2024 hosting 14.

But, given the current landscape of men's pro golf, it is perhaps understandable that so many are keen to expand their playing opportunities.

The next version of LIV is still not yet fully known at this point after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the PGA Tour is readying itself for significant change from 2028.

In the meantime, the DP World Tour is continuing along without too many alterations - providing opportunities for golfers from all around the world.

While the above likely goes some way to explaining why many LIV golfers are on this week's tee sheet, it doesn't tell the whole story.

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An appearance here will count towards the four required to retain DP World Tour membership if a player already possesses it.

Golfer such as Tyrrell Hatton, Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk, David Pug and Elvis Smylie are all in this week courtesy of various winners' categories but are still required to meet the minimum threshold if they're not to revoke their membership.

On a similar note, a win from anyone without such status would earn membership through the 2028 campaign and offer some kind of security moving forward.

However, the DP World Tour is expected to return to fining its members who play in competing events without an official release from 2027, so players might need to make a clear choice on their futures in the coming months.

But for now, it's open season - especially when it comes to invites at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Typically, most events offer around five invitations in 156-man fields, but there are 26 Category 5 spots in Scotland this week - 14 of which are for LIV golfers. They have been sent out via the the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Committee, run by Richemont.

Johann Rupert (above) is chairman of Richemont (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richemont's chairman Johann Rupert is a South African billionaire who has long overseen the famous tournament in Scotland and believes unification is the best way forward for men's pro golf.

European legends Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among those to receive an invite with both making their first DP World Tour appearance since the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

The pair cleared what was reported to be more than $1 million worth of fines each back in June and could well be taking the first steps on a road back to their former home circuit.

Lee Westwood (left) and Ian Poulter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in the list of invitees are non-members Bubba Watson, Richard Bland, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Lucas Herbert, Jose Luis Ballester, Caleb Surratt, Michael La Sasso, Peter Uihlein and Charles Howell III.

Marc Leishman and Bjorn Hellgren - plus reserves Wade Ormsby, Luis Carrera and Ollie Schneiderjans - are also non-members but are able to take their place in this week's field via category 0c - which is made up of the leading 10 available players from within the top-30 of the PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour as it stands now plus the Asian Tour's respective final Order of Merit from the 2025 season.

Bubba Watson is playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Spanish Open next week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final two LIV players in the field are Belgium's Thomas Detry and England's Ben Schmidt. They qualified via Category 10, which is made up of the top 115 players in the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings.

Almost conspicuous by his absence, Jon Rahm is the biggest LIV name not at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. However, he and his wife Kelly are expecting their latest child very soon and he is hopeful of playing at the Spanish Open next week if possible.